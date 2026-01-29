Cervical cancer kills 75,000 Indian women every year: Here’s how to protect yourself Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers. An oncologist explains how women can protect their cervix through HPV vaccination, regular screening, healthy habits and recognising early warning signs.

New Delhi:

In India, cervical cancer is still one of the most prevalent forms of cancer among women, with close to 75,000 deaths occurring annually. What makes this especially tragic is that cervical cancer is also one of the most preventable cancers.

“The challenge is that cervical cancer often develops silently, without obvious early symptoms,” explains Dr Unmesh Mukherjee, Consultant – Radiation Oncology, HCG ICS Khubchandani Cancer Centre, Colaba. “That’s why proactive care, through vaccination, screening and lifestyle choices, is the most effective way to protect cervical health.” Here are simple, science-backed steps every woman should know.

How to protect your cervix

1. Get the HPV vaccine

High-risk strains of the human papillomavirus (HPV), particularly types 16 and 18, are responsible for nearly 70 per cent of cervical cancer cases in India.

For girls and young women aged 9 to 26, the Indian-made Cervavac is an effective and affordable option, costing around ₹2,000 per dose (two to three doses). International vaccines such as Gardasil (Rs 2,000–Rs 4,000) and Gardasil 9 (₹10,000 and above) offer broader protection and can be administered up to 45 years of age, including to males, helping protect the wider community.

“The vaccine works best before sexual activity begins, ideally between ages 9 and 14,” says Dr Mukherjee. “However, women up to 45 years can still benefit from catch-up doses after consulting a gynaecologist.”

HPV vaccines provide over 90 per cent protection against targeted virus types and have minimal side effects, usually limited to mild pain at the injection site or low-grade fever. “Delaying vaccination can cost lives,” he adds.

Vaccines are available through school-based programmes, government initiatives and private hospitals.

2. Schedule regular cervical screenings

Screening enables the detection of pre-cancerous lesions well before the onset of symptoms, making treatment easier and more successful. Under India’s National Health Mission, free VIA (Visual Inspection with Acetic Acid) screening is available for women aged 30 to 65 every five years at rural health centres. VIA has a sensitivity rate of around 80 per cent and has been shown to reduce cervical cancer mortality. A positive test is followed by colposcopy and biopsy.

In urban settings, doctors recommend:

Pap smear tests every three years for women aged 21 to 64

HPV DNA testing every five years after age 30

“Screening saves lives by catching disease early,” Dr Mukherjee emphasises. “Skipping it means losing a critical window for prevention.”

3. Practise good intimate hygiene

India’s tropical climate increases susceptibility to infections, which can weaken local immunity. Avoid scented soaps and commercial “intimate washes”, as they can disrupt the natural vaginal pH.

4. Support cervical health through lifestyle and diet

“Smoking and tobacco use directly damage the DNA of cervical cells and significantly increase cancer risk,” says Dr Mukherjee. Quitting tobacco is one of the most impactful preventive steps.

5. Recognise early warning signs

Any of the following symptoms should prompt an immediate visit to a gynaecologist:

Bleeding between periods or after menopause

Pain or bleeding during or after intercourse

Persistent, unusual vaginal discharge

“These signs should never be ignored or normalised,” Dr Mukherjee stresses. “Cervical health should not be a taboo topic.”

Cervical cancer is largely preventable with timely vaccination, regular screening and informed lifestyle choices. For Indian women today, early HPV vaccination and routine screening remain the two most powerful tools for protecting cervical health.

“As doctors, our message is simple,” says Dr Mukherjee. “Awareness, not fear, is the key to prevention.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

