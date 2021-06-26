How to prevent vaginal infections during monsoon season?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Are you among those girls who want to enjoy the rain dance but are hesitant because you are more prone to vaginal infections due to the humidity of the rains? Well the good news is, Amodita Ahuja, Obstetrician and Gynecologist, shares few tips and tricks to follow that you might not have to miss that rain dance.

Keep your private parts dry

During the monsoon the humidity is way too high and already the moisture quotient of our private parts are very high. So it's important to keep the vagina and area surrounding it dry by just wiping after urinating or after the loo. Wipe with plain toilet paper from front to back. No wetness means decreased moisture and a decreased breeding ground for the bacteria.

Maintain a good vaginal hygiene

Due to increased moisture during the monsoon the pH levels of the vagina decreases because of which a woman is already predisposed to vaginal infections especially fungal infection. So it's vital to maintain good vaginal hygiene. Clean your vulvas with just clean soap and water. Clean them more frequently at least twice a day and keep them dry. Say no to douching. That is cleaning your vagina from inside as it will kill all the healthy bacteria of the vagina .

Wear dry cotton underwear and avoid tight clothes

Try to avoid skinny jeans, tight lowers, shorts. As tight clothes increase the humidity, reduce the airflow and retain more sweat thereby increasing the chances of rashes, vaginal infections and UTIs. Dry cotton clothes improve the air circulation and also reduce the skin irritation and hence reduces the incidence of rashes .

Do not wear wet clothes for a long time

Wet clothes increase the moisture level, increase the friction among the inner sides of the thigh and hence increase the chances of skin infection, rashes. It can also form the breeding ground from a lot of bacteria and can increase the chances of vaginal infection.

Maintain good menstrual hygiene

In order to prevent infection during periods in the rainy season it is advisable to change your sanitary pads every 4 hours irrespective of the extent of it being soaked, tampons every 2 hours and menstrual cups every 8 hours. Try to keep the private parts dry and avoid using wet wipes with chemicals. You can just tap and dry the area with plain toilet paper. Avoid using feminine hygiene washes, just resort to plain soap and water.

Use menstrual cup instead of sanitary pads or tampons

Sanitary pads in the rainy season can increase the incidence of rashes due to increased humidity and also predispose the women to more vaginal infections especially the fungal , and even tampons absorb all the fluid of the vagina and make the vagina dry so more chances of infection. Ideally switch to menstrual cups.

Stay hydrated

During the rainy season there is lots of humidity and due to which you tend to lose a lot of salts and fluids from the body. It is always a good idea to drink 4-5 litres of liquids as it will not only keep you hydrated but also will flush all the toxins from the body. Good hydration also helps in maintaining vaginal pH and hence prevent vaginal infections. It will also help in protecting you from urinary tract infections as these are quite rampant during the rainy season.

Avoid spicy foods

An increased intake of spicy food results in the pH levels of the vagina dropping down further and will increase the incidence of fungal infection. Though the craving for spicy and fried food is more during the rainy season, try to not go overboard and think about an itchy vagina.

Usually when women suffer from rashes or itching in intimate areas they resort to over the counter creams or powders. But I would advise that if you are suffering from any of these issues specially during monsoon season please visit a gynecologist so that they can treat you after examining properly. And follow the above simple tips to prevent such infections completely.