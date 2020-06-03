Image Source : FILE IMAGE How to manage joint pain during COVID-19 lockdown

The ongoing COVID-19 lockdown has not only flipped upside down our emotional well-being but has also had an unforeseen impact on our physical one too, especially when it comes to mobility. Life has changed, earlier people could go about their chores, head to work, make time for a little exercise, catch-up with their friends and peers; they are now unable to do so. This has tremendously limited physical movement and set in lethargy. Lack of physical movement has a direct influence on your muscle mass which impacts your metabolism significantly; reduced metabolism leads to an increase in weight which further burdens our joints. Dr. Yatinder Kharbanda, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Hospital, Delhi has shares what should be done at home to keep yourself fit.

He says that there are two things which need to be taken care of-- exercise and eating habits. It is important to maintain your weight because remaining healthy will keep your muscles and joints fit and there will be less pain. Exercise can be done at home and should be done several times a day. It helps in creating a movement in your body. Pay close attention to your posture - Do not slump; while bending, avoid bending from the waist, make sure to gradually straighten from the knees. It is important that you take care of your posture while reading books, watching television, using a mobile phone, or working on a computer. You should always sit on a chair and perform these activities. They should not be done while laying down because it decreases the circulation of blood in the body and has a negative effect on your posture.

Easy exercises like yoga can be performed. You can even use machines like treadmill, exercise cycle at home but those who experience pain while getting up due to arthritis should avoid doing the same and practice yoga. People who experience back pain occur due to posture defects can do two things-- yoga and stretching which will help you strengthing muscles and joints. Avoid lifting heavyweights. For people who are suffering from cervical spondylitis, always take care of their neck. You should always keep moving their neck so that there is a movement and muscles do not get jammed in one position.

In exercise, stretching and keeping your muscles strong is very important. Start the exercise of your neck first, move down to shoulder, elbows, wrists, hands, and then fingers. In legs start it with hips, knee, and foot. You should end it with breathing and stomach exercises. Exercising should be done in a limit that you can handle. Avoid doing those which cause you pain

It is also important to consume a wholesome diet that is beneficial to the muscles and improves bone health. Avoid eating oily food, carbohydrates, sweets, spices, aerated drinks Because our activity is reduced. Drink a lot of water, eat fruits, and nuts. These things will help you stay healthy at home.

Happy Quarantine!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage