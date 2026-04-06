Smoking before a blood test? Here’s what it does to your results

New Delhi:

You wake up, reach for a cigarette and go about your day. Maybe you even head for a routine health check-up right after. It feels like just another habit. But inside your body, that cigarette has already started changing things in ways most people do not realise.

“A simple blood test can reveal far more than people expect,” says Dr Kunal Sharma, Vice President and Head of Integrated Onco-Pathology at Agilus Diagnostics. “Smoking leaves measurable traces in the body, and those traces can significantly alter test results.”

What your blood reveals after smoking

When nicotine enters the body, it converts into a chemical called cotinine. This marker is easily detectable in blood tests and is one of the clearest indicators of tobacco exposure.

In non-smokers, cotinine levels remain below 10 ng/mL. In smokers, they can rise dramatically, sometimes crossing 500 ng/mL. What is more surprising is that cotinine can stay in your system for up to ten days after your last cigarette.

The immediate changes you don’t feel

Smoking triggers a chain reaction almost instantly. Nicotine stimulates adrenaline, which can increase blood sugar levels. Carbon monoxide present in the smoke combines with haemoglobin to produce carboxyhaemoglobin while white blood cells increase as a result of an immune response to toxins. These physiological changes will be evident in laboratory tests but not necessarily felt by the individual.

Long-term effects of regular smoking

The long-term physiological effects are more than just immediate physiological effects. Long-term smokers usually exhibit high levels of LDL (low-density lipoproteins), low HDL (high-density lipoproteins), high HbA1c levels, high C-reactive protein, and high erythrocyte sedimentation rate. Increased levels of liver enzymes such as GGT can also be observed in the body's effort to metabolize toxins. The physiological findings could suggest early indications of diseases such as diabetes mellitus, hepatitis, or renal problems.

Misleading aspects of this issue

And here comes the tricky part. When your physician doesn’t know that you are a smoker, they might misinterpret the modified findings as a new medical condition, which will lead to further examinations and false conclusions.

Disclosing your tobacco use to your physician will help them interpret the information in your report more accurately.

Consequences of quitting

The bright side is that recovery starts immediately. Cotinine levels start dropping significantly within two weeks of quitting. Even short breaks from smoking can make a difference. Experts suggest avoiding smoking for at least eight to twelve hours before a blood test to get clearer results.

A blood test is not just a routine report. It is a reflection of what is happening inside your body. Smoking does not just affect your lungs, it quietly changes your blood, your metabolism and the way your health is measured. And sometimes, the first sign is not a symptom, but a number on a report.

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