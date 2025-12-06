Two, three or more? Experts reveal how many eggs per day is actually safe Eggs are one of the easiest ways to boost protein, but how many can you safely eat daily? Experts say most healthy adults can have two to three eggs with strong health benefits.

New Delhi:

Eggs are one of the first foods people turn to when they need more protein. Breakfast lovers swear by them, gym-goers rely on them for muscle recovery, and many people trying to improve their diet add eggs for quick nutrition.

Amid so much talk about protein, a question that often comes to the fore is how many eggs can one safely eat in a day to get real benefits? Nutrition experts and recent studies have shed some light on this topic.

Why eggs are considered a powerful protein source

Protein builds and repairs tissues, while also supporting muscles and boosting metabolism. Eggs have been referred to as a complete protein because all nine essential amino acids are contained in the right proportion. Egg protein has been analyzed to have an amino acid score of 100, plus very high net protein utilization, significantly higher than whey. All these points make eggs a sure thing for building better muscle mass, maintaining strength, and supporting overall metabolic health.

What research says about egg intake

Various studies tend to have varying views on this issue. The EAT-Lancet diet recommends an intake of about 13 grams of egg daily, which is approximately 1.5 eggs a week. However, newer studies say different things. One major study that followed almost 19,000 adults observed that those who consumed approximately 1.5 eggs daily tended to have significantly stronger bones. One boiled or poached egg contains approximately 5.5 grams of protein. Also loaded with necessary minerals, good fats, and antioxidants, eggs not only support eye health, but also lower oxidative stress.

So, how many eggs can you safely eat daily?

As medical experts such as Dr. Shubham Vatsya agree, consuming two to three eggs daily is considered safe among a majority of healthy adults. Three large eggs yield approximately 18 grams of complete protein, aiding in muscle repair, metabolism, and even helping the liver on account of choline in the yolk.

Eat them boiled, poached, or scrambled, but ensure that eggs are a part of your daily diet. Healthy and tasty, eggs are arguably the cheapest source of protein available in the market.