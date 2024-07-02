How does hypertension impact on reproductive health? Know in details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the impact of hypertension on reproductive health.

Hypertension not only impacts your heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes but even your reproductive health. Timely diagnosis and management are key to bringing down your numbers and preventing reproductive health problems such as menstrual irregularities and reduced fertility. Visit a fertility consultant who will help you with a customized treatment plan to control blood pressure and deal with any reproductive health issues.

What is hypertension?

Hypertension or high blood pressure is a chronic medical condition taking a toll on millions of people in the country. Though, a lot has been discussed about hypertension causing fatal strokes and heart attacks the associated reproductive health issues with it are often ignored. According to Dr Soumya Shetty Fertility consultant at Nova IVF Fertility Chembur, hypertension is known to hurt both, female and male fertility and impact their ability to achieve pregnancy. Here we tell you how hypertension can give a tough time to males and females.

Reproductive issues induced by hypertension in males and females:

Hypertension is one of the listed causes of erectile dysfunction (ED) which is difficulty getting and keeping an erection in men. It is a common complaint in a large number of men having Hypertension. Erectile dysfunction happens when there is less blood flow to the genital area. Apart from ED, men can also have low sperm count, motility, abnormal sperm structure, low sperm volume, and infertility that need to be addressed without any shame or embarrassment.

In females, hypertension can impact the proper functioning of the reproductive system inviting menstrual irregularities and reduced fertility. Women can also encounter complications such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and premature birth during pregnancy. Having hypertension during pregnancy can cause restricted blood flow to the placenta, and the baby will fail to get enough oxygen and nutrients in the womb. Poor embryo implantation in women due to hypertension can also cause a miscarriage. Problems such as sexual dysfunction or lower libido are seen in men and women due to hypertension.

