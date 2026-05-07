Your daily habits may be hurting your spine more than you realise

New Delhi:

Cases related to stiff and painful back have increased for all age groups, and according to the physicians, our present-day lifestyle may be responsible for this increasing trend. Sitting in front of the computer, travelling by car, and browsing the computer screen are believed to cause a reduction in the flexibility and strength of our spine.

Medical professionals have pointed out that the human spine is naturally built for movement rather than static behaviours. As physical activities decrease during the day, muscles and ligaments of the spine can lose their functions causing health problems.

Why does the spine need movement?

As per Dr Vaishaly Bharambe, MBBS, MD, PhD-Anatomy, the spine is a unique structure consisting of several bones, joints, discs, muscles, and ligaments. Due to the presence of various joints in the spine, movement is essential.

“Disuse leads to atrophy”

Experts explain that the body follows a simple biological rule: structures that are not used regularly gradually weaken over time. Lack of movement can reduce muscle strength, affect flexibility and place extra strain on spinal tissues. In previous generations, the routine activities that people engaged in naturally incorporated activities like bending, twisting, and lifting. These activities contributed to spine health because they helped tone the back muscles.

How lifestyle today is influencing spinal health

Prolonged sitting is cited by experts as one of the leading reasons for spinal stress in contemporary life.

Spinal strain from prolonged sitting

During work or leisure, when one sits for an extended period, there is constant strain on the spine. Some muscles are inactive, while others are tired, which disrupts the natural cycle of muscle function and rest.

Cases of back pain and sciatica have been on the increase

According to medical experts, a sedentary lifestyle has been contributing to the increase in spinal diseases such as persistent back pain and compressive nerve conditions, including sciatica. Such diseases tend to arise gradually and could be further complicated by prolonged lack of physical activity.

Easy lifestyle practices that will promote spine well-being

Medical practitioners emphasise the fact that it is not necessary for one to engage in rigorous exercise to ensure the safety of the spine.

Practical guidelines for ensuring spine wellness

Take movement breaks during prolonged seating positions

Perform stretches and do not sit in one position for a long period of time

Sit properly while working

Incorporate walking and other forms of exercise in your daily activities

Engage in gradual back and core muscle strengthening exercises

Do not engage in prolonged screen time without taking breaks

According to experts, an imbalance between the natural needs of the body to move and increasingly sedentary living is responsible for such cases. As far as the advancements in technology have made life easier and more comfortable, they have also eliminated physical activities that helped keep the spine healthy and flexible.

Maintaining spine health may ultimately come down to something surprisingly simple: moving more and sitting less. Your spine, quite literally, was not designed to become part of the furniture.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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