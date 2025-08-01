Are you telling your doctor the whole truth? Know why it matters more than you think The things that make people uncomfortable or embarrassed or that they feel aren’t important can sometimes turn out to be bigger than they seem. Hence, transparency with your healthcare provider is the key to the best results.

New Delhi:

Honesty is the bedrock of physician-patient communication. Giving your doctor an accurate description of your health can allow them to understand what is ailing you and identify the best course of action. Doctors count on their patients to disclose their symptoms, lifestyle habits, and medical history to make informed diagnoses and recommend appropriate treatment plans. Unfortunately, many patients are not as truthful about their health as they should be. According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, many patients withhold important information from their clinicians, especially regarding disagreement with clinicians’ recommendations and failure to understand their instructions, and this hinders treatment.

According to Dr Conrad Rui Vas, Senior Consultant Physician, S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, there are multiple reasons why patients choose not to disclose complete information or lie about it to their doctors. Some of the common reasons include embarrassment about personal habits or fear of being judged by the doctor, reluctance to admit not taking the medications or undervaluing the significance of particular symptoms. Sometimes, the patients also do not mention the emotional or mental health issues or challenges they face due to the stigma surrounding them in society. Below are some of the most common issues that patients hide:

Alcohol consumption: Many people think that it is absolutely fine to drink occasionally, and it is not important to mention the same during a checkup. Some are afraid to admit that they drink excessively and cover it up as social drinking. Alcohol consumption can not only affect liver functions, but it also raises the risk factor for multiple conditions. It can also interact with medications.

Substance use: Some may feel compelled to keep certain habits hidden from their family and doctor to avoid judgement. Patients don't always inform the doctor that they are smoking cigarettes or vaping, or even using other substances. These are highly addictive and cause serious health problems.

Not taking the prescribed medication: People frequently quit taking their medications or cut back on their frequency without consulting their doctors once they start to feel better. Sometimes people choose not to take certain medications because they cannot afford them. Additionally, they are dishonest with the doctor when the symptoms worsen or recur.

Mood changes: There are a lot of stigmas around mental illness, and many patients face trouble discussing the same with their doctors. Fatigue, mood swings, and low energy levels can be symptoms of depression, anxiety, and several other health conditions.

Over-the-counter supplements or home remedies: In today's digital age, many people have access to unverified information about multiple solutions or remedies for diseases such as diabetes or kidney health. And people are embarrassed to talk about the supplements or home remedies they have tried without consulting a doctor. These supplements or home remedies can hurt one's health.

It is important to build trust and be completely honest to prevent any misdiagnosis, reduce multiple tests, and save your life. In order to heal, you must first learn to ask questions about your health issues and disclose your lifestyle choices.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

