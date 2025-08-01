Justin Timberlake shares Lyme disease diagnosis; know the symptoms, causes, preventive measures Justin Timberlake in an Instagram post shared that he has been battling Lyme disease. It is an illness caused by a bacteria which human get from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria. Read on to know more the illness, its symptoms, causes and preventive measures.

Justin Timberlake, in an Instagram post, revealed that he has been suffering from Lyme disease. The American signer wrapped up his two-year-long Forget Tomorrow world tour recently. In his post, he said that he has been "battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease".

The 44-year-old wrote, "Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

He further said, "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically. When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too," said Timberlake.

What is Lyme Disease?

This is an illness which is caused by borrelia bacteria. Humans get Lyme disease from the bite of a tick carrying the bacteria.

Symptoms of Lyme Disease

The symptoms tend to vary, depending on the stage of the condition. Check here the symptoms of Lyme disease at different stages, according to Mayo Clinic.

Stage 1

Rash on site of tick bite

Fever

Headache

Extreme tiredness

Joint stiffness

Muscle ache and pain

Swollen lymph nodes.

Stage 2

Many rashes on other parts of the body

Neck pain and stiffness

Muscle weakness on face

Irregular heartbeats

Back and hip pain spreading to legs

Pain, numbness and weakness in hand, feet

Swelling in eye or eyelid.

Stage 3

If the illness reaches this stage, you may have symptoms from the earlier stages and other symptoms. This stage is called late disseminated disease. At this stage, most people tend to suffer from arthritis, pain, swelling and stiffness.

Causes of Lyme Disease

The condition is caused by borrelia bacteria. Ticks pick up bacteria from a host, such as a deer or rodent. But they can pass the bacteria to another host. When an infected tick feeds on a person, the bacteria can move to the person's bloodstream.

Preventive Measures for Lyme Disease

The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to avoid tick bites when you are outdoors. If you are in areas where ticks are likely to be there, follow these tips to keep yourself protected, according to Cleveland Clinic.

To repel ticks, you may want to spray your clothing with permethrin. Insect repellents that contain a chemical called DEET can also be applied to clothing or directly onto your skin. Read the labels carefully. Don’t overuse it. Too much may be harmful.

Minimise skin exposure to both ticks and insect repellents by wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts that fit tightly at the ankles and wrists.

Wear a hat, tuck your pant legs into socks and wear shoes that leave no part of your feet exposed.

Wear light-coloured clothing to make it easier to detect ticks.

Walk in the center of trails to avoid picking up ticks from overhanging grass and brush.

After outdoor activities in an "at risk" area, always do a tick check and then shower, scrubbing with a washcloth.

Get rid of any ticks on your clothes by putting them in the dryer for 15 minutes. This will kill any ticks attached to the clothes by drying them out.

