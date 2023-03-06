Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Home remedies that can give relief from high fever symptoms

To any bacterial, viral, or parasitic illnesses, fever is a normal reaction. Furthermore, non-infectious diseases including vasculitis and deep vein thrombosis can also cause fever. A body temperature over the usual range of 37.5 and 38.3 Celsius (99.5 and 100.9 °F) is referred to as having a fever. An increase in body temperature may bring on muscle soreness and a sense of coldness. Conventional therapy for a moderate fever is non-existent, but you can manage the discomfort and inflammation the fever accompanies. When treating children under three or a patient with certain medical issues, it is best to visit a doctor. Paracetamol and ibuprofen are two of the most used medications for treating fever.

However, fever may be treated at home with a variety of efficient and easy methods. The following is a list of natural remedies that you can use to cure fever.

1. Basil

Basil is a crucial herb that every home needs to have. It effectively lowers the temperature thanks to its antibacterial qualities. To reduce your fever, you must create basil tea and consume it two to three times every day.

2. Garlic

Garlic has various health advantages. Its antibacterial and antiviral characteristics will aid in bringing down the body's temperature during a fever. Moreover, it will encourage sweating and remove toxins from the body.

3. Apple cider vinegar

Another excellent natural treatment for fever is apple cider vinegar. According to legend, apple cider vinegar reduces fever.

4. Ginger

Ginger is a wonder spice with several health advantages. It is a fantastic natural treatment for fever because of its antibacterial and antiviral qualities.

5- Sandalwood paste

Sandalwood is renowned for its soothing and healing qualities. In addition to lowering body temperature, it also reduces inflammation and calms the mind.

