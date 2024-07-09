HIV Infection in Tripura: 828 students tested positive, 47 died; know causes and symptoms

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL HIV Infection: 828 students tested positive, 47 died

Tripura has been grappling with a severe HIV crisis among its student population, as disclosed by officials from the Tripura State AIDS Control Society (TSACS). According to recent data shared during a media workshop, the situation highlights a distressing reality.

"We have so far registered 828 students who are HIV positive. Out of them, 572 students are still alive and we have lost 47 people due to the dreaded infection. Many of the students have migrated out of Tripura for higher studies in coveted institutions across the country," a senior official of the TSACS said.

Addressing a media workshop organized jointly by the Tripura Journalist Union, Web Media Forum, and TSACS, the Joint Director of TSACS shared a statistical presentation of the overall scenario of HIV in Tripura.

He said, "So far, 220 schools and 24 colleges and universities have been identified where students are found to be addicted to intervenous drug abuse. We have collected the data from a total of 164 health facilities across the state. Reports are collected from almost all the blocks and subdivisions before making this presentation."

"On the total number of active cases in the state, a senior official of the TSACS said, "Till May 2024, we have registered 8,729 people in the ART (Antiretroviral Therapy) centers. The total number of people who are alive with HIV is 5,674. Among them, 4,570 are males, while 1,103 are females. Only one patient among them is a transgender," director added.

Attributing the spike in HIV cases to the use of intervenous drug abuse, Bhattacharjee said, "In most of the cases, the children belong to affluent families who are detected positive for HIV. There are families where both parents are in government service and don't hesitate to fulfill the demands of the children. By the time they realize that their children fell prey to drugs, it was too late."

The situation has raised significant concerns among health authorities and community leaders, who have been working tirelessly to educate and prevent further infections. Dr. Samarpita Datta, Project Director of TSACS, stressed the need for enhanced awareness and proactive measures to curb the epidemic. The workshop, attended by key stakeholders including representatives from the Tripura Web Media Forum and Tripura Journalist Union, highlighted the urgent need for collaborative efforts to address this pressing public health issue.

As efforts continue to combat the spread of HIV in Tripura, the focus remains on strengthening healthcare interventions, supporting affected communities, and fostering greater awareness to prevent future outbreaks among vulnerable populations, especially students. The situation demands a concerted response from all sectors of society to ensure effective prevention, care, and support for those affected by HIV in Tripura.

Causes of HIV Infection

Transmission through bodily fluids (sexual contact, sharing needles, mother-to-child)

Blood products and organ transplants (rare)

Needle sharing

Occupational exposure

Vertical transmission (mother-to-child)

Symptoms of HIV Infection

Acute HIV infection (flu-like symptoms, fever, rash, muscle aches)

Clinical latency stage (asymptomatic)

Progression to AIDS (severe immune system damage, opportunistic infections, cancers, neurological disorders)

Symptoms of AIDS (weight loss, fever, fatigue, swollen lymph glands, diarrhea, sores, pneumonia, skin blotches)

Note: Early diagnosis and treatment can effectively manage HIV infection and prevent transmission.

