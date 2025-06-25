Heatwave warning: Why experts say taking cold shower can be dangerous As temperatures rise in India, all means are good to cool off, including a cold shower. However, this option is not useful and can even be dangerous.

Health experts warn against cold showers during heatwaves, as they are not particularly effective in lowering body temperature and can even be dangerous, as the cold temperature can affect the cardiovascular system. Experts instead recommend gradually lowering body temperature by taking lukewarm showers or baths, for example.

When temperatures increase, the desire to take a cold shower becomes almost instinctive. Our body’s optimal temperature is at about 37°, and when it becomes too warm, the brain sends nervous signals to muscles under the skin telling them to activate their cooling mechanisms. This explains the almost vital desire to take a cold shower, as contact between the skin and cold temperature gives a sensation of cooling down. However, according to Adam Taylor, professor of anatomy at Lancaster University, interrogated by The Conversation, “While this might feel like relief, it might actually not be helping the body cool off at all.”

Why cold showers are not effective

When exposed to cold, blood vessels next to the skin contract, lowering blood circulation in some body parts. So blood circulates less at the surface of the skin. This resulted in less heat being evacuated from these areas. So, instead of cooling the body, cold showers have the exact inverse effect and contribute to keeping heat around the organs.

The dangers of cold showers

Exposing the body to cold water, as soon as under 15 degrees, can lead to a thermal shock, as blood vessels contract abruptly, increasing blood pressure, and forcing the heart to pump against increasing pressure.

In the most dangerous cases, which especially concern persons suffering from cardiac diseases, thermal shock can provoke a cardiac arrest.

Solution to actually cool down the body

As cold showers don't work, you could think about hot showers to cool down your body. However, this only adds more heat to the body, stopping the body from evacuating the heat it already has.

Dr Adam Taylor recommends taking lukewarm baths or showers, between 26 and 27 degrees Celsius, that are cool enough to allow blood to go back up to the surface of the skin and evacuate heat but hot enough to do so without triggering body heat conservation mechanisms.

Other tips to progressively lower body heat are to apply cool, damp towels to pulse points and to stay hydrated.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

