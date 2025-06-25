Scientists sound alarm over newly discovered brain-inflaming bat viruses in China Researchers have cautioned that urine may act as a conduit for henipaviruses, increasing the possibility that these bats could infect crops that are eaten by people or animals. This may lead to another outbreak.

New Delhi:

A group of researchers obtained kidney samples from 142 bats in the province of Yunnan between 2017 and 2021. Using genetic sequencing, 22 distinct viral types have been found in this sample. The alarming part is that two of these viruses resemble the Nipah and Hendra henipaviruses, according to a Newsweek report.

According to The Sun, both these viruses are so dangerous that they can cause swelling in the brains of humans and can also cause serious respiratory problems. Apart from this, some such bacteria and parasites have been found in the study about which even science had no knowledge.

The discovery

This incident happened a few years after the COVID-19 pandemic, which killed millions of people worldwide. Let us remind you that the first case of coronavirus was found in China's Wuhan city in late 2019. The research centre located in Wuhan is known for researching viruses found in bats. Earlier, it was also said that COVID-19 spread across the world from this lab.

The team's most recent study revealed that bats were sleeping close to fruit orchards, which were close to populous yet rural communities.

The study discusses the identification of Yunnan bat henipavirus 1 and 2, two henipaviruses that were previously unidentified. It draws attention to the first complete genomes of this virus type found in Chinese bats.

Professor Vinod Balasubramaniam, a molecular virologist, described these viruses as "concerning" in a statement since they were found in the kidneys of bats, "a site linked to urine production, raising alarm about potential human exposure via contaminated fruits or water."

Researchers' warning

The investigating team has warned that this henipavirus can spread through bat urine. This increases the risk that bats can contaminate the fruits that humans eat, which increases the risk of their spread. This is the first time that the genetic code of the virus found in bats in China has been revealed.

How dangerous is the 'bat virus'?

The scientists who wrote this entire study say that the new virus found in Yunnan, China, shows the danger of spreading from animals to humans. They also said that it is very important to pay attention to its ability to cause illness. However, so far, the researchers have not seen any indication of any other epidemic.

