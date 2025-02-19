Health Tips: What happens when you eat garlic with onion? Know answer If you also have this question in your mind whether onion and garlic can be consumed together or not? Then this article is going to be very useful for you.

You will easily find onion and garlic in our kitchen. These are some things that are used for cooking food in almost all houses. Often when we cook food, the thought comes to mind what will happen if garlic is eaten with onion? Will it have any side effects? If such questions come to your mind too, then this article is going to be very useful for you. Here we are going to tell you what effect consuming these two things together has on your health. So let's know in detail.

These nutrients are found in onion and garlic

Consuming onion and garlic is very beneficial for our health. Both of these things have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. When you consume both of these things together, your immunity gets boosted and you also stay away from falling sick again and again.

Relief from hypertension and migraine

If you have a hypertension problem, then you should consume garlic with onion. By consuming these things for some time, you can get rid of this problem. Not only this, if you have migraine problem, then you must consume garlic with onion. By consuming these things, you can get rid of the problem. You just have to take care of that before consuming both of these things, consult a doctor once.

Relief from cholesterol problems

If the cholesterol levels in your body have increased, then you should consume garlic along with onion. Consuming them helps in keeping cholesterol levels under control. Consuming these things does not allow bad cholesterol to accumulate in your body. Let us tell you that onion and garlic contain plenty of vitamin B, vitamin C and potassium which are considered very beneficial for your health.

