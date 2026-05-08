Hantavirus outbreak: Should people in India really be worried? Doctor explains

New Delhi:

News around the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius has left many people in India anxious, especially after reports of deaths, evacuations and international contact tracing began making headlines. With social media flooded with alarming posts, questions around symptoms, transmission and public safety are naturally growing.

But according to Dr. Sunil Rana, Internal Medicine specialist at Asian Hospital, there is currently no reason for panic in India. He explained that hantavirus infections remain rare and are usually linked to exposure to infected rodents or contaminated environments rather than widespread human transmission.

What exactly is hantavirus?

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses commonly carried by rodents such as rats and mice. Humans can become infected through contact with rodent urine, saliva, droppings or contaminated surfaces.

In some cases, infection may also happen when people breathe in virus particles present in contaminated dust. Health experts say the outbreak currently under discussion appears to involve a rare strain linked to limited human-to-human spread.

Dr. Rana said, “Right now there is no indication of widespread risk for the general population in India. Hantavirus infections are uncommon and are usually associated with exposure to infected rodents or contaminated environments.”

He further explained that most hantavirus strains do not spread easily between people, which lowers the possibility of large community outbreaks.

Symptoms travellers should not ignore

Doctors say symptoms may appear anywhere between one and eight weeks after exposure, which can sometimes make diagnosis difficult. Early signs often resemble common viral illnesses.

Some symptoms doctors advise people to watch out for include:

Fever and chills

Severe fatigue

Muscle pain

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dizziness

In more serious cases, patients may develop:

Breathing difficulty

Chest tightness

Coughing

Low blood pressure

Dr. Rana noted that international travellers returning from affected regions should pay extra attention to persistent symptoms.

“The initial symptoms of hantavirus can look very similar to viral infections. People returning from affected areas should not ignore persistent fever, unusual fatigue, body pain or breathing problems,” he said.

Why early medical attention matters

Health experts say that while hantavirus infections are rare, severe cases can become life-threatening if diagnosis and treatment are delayed.

Doctors recommend seeking medical advice early if symptoms appear after recent travel abroad or possible exposure to contaminated surroundings. According to experts, timely reporting and medical screening help doctors rule out infections more effectively and begin supportive care if needed.

Is India prepared to handle suspected cases?

According to doctors, India’s healthcare system has improved significantly in terms of disease surveillance and preparedness for emerging infections.

Hospitals and laboratories equipped with viral testing facilities are capable of evaluating suspected cases. Health experts say awareness among doctors and timely identification remain important parts of outbreak response.

Simple precautions people can follow

Doctors stress that public awareness and hygiene remain far more useful than panic.

Dr. Rana advised people to focus on practical preventive steps instead of misinformation circulating online.

“Ordinary people do not need to panic but they should remain informed and cautious,” he said.

Some precautions experts recommend include:

Keeping homes and surroundings clean

Storing food properly

Disposing of waste carefully

Avoiding rodent-infested spaces

Maintaining basic hygiene practices

Doctors also advise against vacuuming rodent droppings directly because it may spread contaminated particles into the air. Instead, contaminated areas should be disinfected carefully while wearing gloves and masks.

For now, experts say the hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship deserves monitoring, not panic. Staying informed, practising hygiene and seeking timely medical care remain the most sensible steps people can take.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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