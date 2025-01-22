Guillain Barre Syndrome: 24 cases of the autoimmune condition reported in Pune; know symptoms, causes and more

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome reported in Pune

Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases have been reported in the Pune city. The State Health Department has formed a committee of health officials and experts to investigate the cases. According to reports, the committee will try to determine if the patients were affected by a common source or contaminant. They will check water samples and also probe if there's a common link between the affected individuals.

Dr Neena Borade, chief public health officer at PMC said, "We have collected water samples from the main source at these patients' homes. We are also checking if they had visited a common venue like an event or function where they could've consumed contaminated food or water. As of now, we are not sure what triggered this unusual reporting of cases, which is why we have formed this expert committee."

While the PMC has confirmed 24 cases, doctors say that the number of people affected is likely more than the ones confirmed. Of the cases that have been confirmed, most of them are under the age of 10 years.

What is Guillain Barre Syndrome?

This is a condition wherein the body's immune system attacks the nerves which can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. The initial symptoms of the condition is weakness and tingling in the hands and feet. While the condition is rare, the exact cause is not known. Also, there's no cure for the condition and treatment involves easing symptoms that can help in speedy recovery.

Symptoms of Guillain Barre Syndrome

Here, take a look at the symptoms of Guillain Barre Syndrome according to Mayo Clinic.

A pins and needles feeling in the fingers, toes, ankles or wrists

Weakness in the legs that spreads to the upper body

Unsteady walk or not being able to walk or climb stairs

Trouble with facial movements, including speaking, chewing or swallowing.

Double vision or inability to move the eyes

Severe pain that may feel achy, shooting or cramp-like and may be worse at night

Trouble with bladder control or bowel function

Rapid heart rate

Low or high blood pressure

Trouble breathing.

Causes of Guillain Barre Syndrome

Most people who get GBS usually suffer from an infection days or weeks prior. However, the exact cause of Guillain Barre Syndrome. Some of the conditions that can trigger GBS are;

An infection with campylobacter

Influenza virus

Cytomegalovirus

Epstein-Barr virus

Zika virus

Hepatitis A, B, C and E

HIV, the virus that causes AIDS

Mycoplasma pneumonia

Surgery

Trauma

Hodgkin lymphoma

Rarely, influenza vaccinations or childhood vaccinations

COVID-19 virus.

Complications of Guillain Barre Syndrome

Since the condition affects your nerves, it is likely that functions controlled by the nerves will be impacted. Here are some of the complications that might arise due to GBS.

Trouble breathing

Residual numbness and other sensations

Heart and blood pressure issues

Pain

Trouble with bowel and bladder function

Blood clots

Pressure sores

Relapse.

The complications might be long-term for people who experience worse early symptoms. In very rare cases, one might die due to the complications caused by Guillain Barre Syndrome.

