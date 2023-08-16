Goa to become first state to provide free IVF treatment from September 1

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Goa to become the first state to provide free IVF treatment from September 1

The Goa government has recently announced that it will become the first state in India to provide free In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatment from September 1. This news has been welcomed by couples struggling with infertility, who will now have access to a full range of fertility treatments without having to worry about the cost.

The announcement was made by Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who said that the government has decided to offer free IVF treatment in order to help couples who are unable to conceive naturally. On Monday, they inaugurated the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI)/In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) Centre.

According to the Chief Minister, the decision was taken after considering the fact that infertility affects nearly 12-15% of couples in India and can be a major social and psychological burden. He also added that the decision was made in order to reduce the financial burden on such couples and give them a better chance at being able to have a family.

The Health Minister said that the women in Goa will no longer need to travel outside the State for IVF treatment. This step is initiated to bring the joy of parenthood to families, aligning with the government’s vision of holistic healthcare.

The government has decided to use Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for setting up a special IVF facility in Goa. This facility will be equipped with world-class technology and specialist doctors to provide high-quality fertility treatment. The state government hopes that this move will make Goa a major hub for fertility treatments in India.

As far as the eligibility criteria go, any couple living in Goa who is unable to conceive naturally can avail of this free IVF treatment. The government has also set up a dedicated helpline number where couples can get all their queries answered and avail of free IVF treatment.

The news of free IVF treatment in Goa is welcome news for couples struggling with infertility across India. Infertility treatments can be extremely expensive and not everyone can afford them. With this move, Goa has become the first state in India to provide free IVF treatment and it is hoped that other states will soon follow suit.

This move by the state government is expected to have a positive effect on couples who have been struggling with infertility for a long time. It will also help reduce the stigma that is often attached to infertility and allow couples to receive the help they need without feeling ashamed or embarrassed.

Overall, this is a great step forward for couples struggling with infertility and will help them receive the medical help they need in order to have a family of their own. We hope that other states will soon follow Goa’s example and make fertility treatments more accessible and affordable for those who need them.

Latest Health News