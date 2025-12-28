Getting frequent headaches? A neurologist explains when tests are needed Headaches are common, but when they become constant or change in pattern, doctors say testing may be needed. A neurologist explains the warning signs and the scans or tests recommended to rule out serious causes.

New Delhi:

We all get headaches. Long workdays, missed meals, dehydration, and stress, most of the time, the cause is obvious and temporary. But when headaches become constant, start feeling different than usual, or refuse to go away despite rest and medication, they can quietly turn into a source of worry.

According to Dr Mahendra JV, HOD and Consultant Neurologist at Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, persistent headaches shouldn’t always be brushed off as “normal." “While the majority of headaches are benign, certain patterns raise concern and need medical evaluation to rule out underlying neurological causes,” he explains.

When a headache deserves closer attention

Not every headache needs a scan, but some warning signs should never be ignored. Neurologists recommend seeking medical advice if headaches are:

Sudden and extremely severe, often described as the worst headache of your life

Becoming more frequent or intense over time

Triggered after a head injury or trauma

Accompanied by fever, stiff neck, confusion or drowsiness

Associated with weakness, numbness, speech difficulty or vision problems

Waking you up from sleep or occurring mainly at night

Affecting balance, coordination or memory

These symptoms don’t automatically mean something serious, but they do warrant investigation.

Why doctors recommend tests for constant headaches

The purpose of testing isn’t to alarm patients; it’s to provide clarity. Persistent or unusual headaches can occasionally be linked to conditions such as bleeding in the brain, infections, pressure changes, vascular problems or, rarely, tumours.

“Tests help us rule out serious causes and guide the right treatment,” Dr Mahendra says. “In many cases, results are normal, and that reassurance itself is valuable for patients.”

The key tests a neurologist may suggest:

Neurological examination

This is often the first and most important step. The doctor checks reflexes, muscle strength, sensation, coordination, balance and vision. Subtle changes can point towards specific areas of the brain that may need closer evaluation.

MRI scan of the brain

An MRI provides detailed images of the brain and is commonly recommended for ongoing or unexplained headaches. It helps detect conditions such as:

Brain tumours

Previous strokes or silent brain injury

Multiple sclerosis lesions

Infections or inflammation

Fluid buildup (hydrocephalus)

CT scan of the brain

A CT scan is quicker than an MRI and is often used in emergency settings. It is particularly useful for detecting:

Acute bleeding in the brain

Head injury-related damage

Large masses or bone abnormalities

MRA or CTA (brain blood vessel imaging)

When doctors suspect a vascular cause, specialised scans like MRA (Magnetic Resonance Angiography) or CTA (CT Angiography) are done. These help identify:

Brain aneurysms

Abnormal blood vessel formations

Narrowing or blockage of arteries

Lumbar puncture (spinal tap)

In certain cases, especially when infection, inflammation or abnormal brain pressure is suspected, a lumbar puncture may be advised. This test analyses cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.

As Dr Mahendra emphasises, “Ignoring persistent headaches can delay diagnosis. Paying attention to warning signs helps patients return to daily life with comfort and confidence”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet