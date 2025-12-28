Getting frequent headaches? A neurologist explains when tests are needed

We all get headaches. Long workdays, missed meals, dehydration, and stress, most of the time, the cause is obvious and temporary. But when headaches become constant, start feeling different than usual, or refuse to go away despite rest and medication, they can quietly turn into a source of worry.
According to Dr Mahendra JV, HOD and Consultant Neurologist at Ramaiah Institute of Neurosciences, persistent headaches shouldn’t always be brushed off as “normal." “While the majority of headaches are benign, certain patterns raise concern and need medical evaluation to rule out underlying neurological causes,” he explains.
When a headache deserves closer attention
Not every headache needs a scan, but some warning signs should never be ignored. Neurologists recommend seeking medical advice if headaches are:
- Sudden and extremely severe, often described as the worst headache of your life
- Becoming more frequent or intense over time
- Triggered after a head injury or trauma
- Accompanied by fever, stiff neck, confusion or drowsiness
- Associated with weakness, numbness, speech difficulty or vision problems
- Waking you up from sleep or occurring mainly at night
- Affecting balance, coordination or memory
These symptoms don’t automatically mean something serious, but they do warrant investigation.
Why doctors recommend tests for constant headaches
The purpose of testing isn’t to alarm patients; it’s to provide clarity. Persistent or unusual headaches can occasionally be linked to conditions such as bleeding in the brain, infections, pressure changes, vascular problems or, rarely, tumours.
“Tests help us rule out serious causes and guide the right treatment,” Dr Mahendra says. “In many cases, results are normal, and that reassurance itself is valuable for patients.”
The key tests a neurologist may suggest:
Neurological examination
This is often the first and most important step. The doctor checks reflexes, muscle strength, sensation, coordination, balance and vision. Subtle changes can point towards specific areas of the brain that may need closer evaluation.
MRI scan of the brain
An MRI provides detailed images of the brain and is commonly recommended for ongoing or unexplained headaches. It helps detect conditions such as:
- Brain tumours
- Previous strokes or silent brain injury
- Multiple sclerosis lesions
- Infections or inflammation
- Fluid buildup (hydrocephalus)
CT scan of the brain
A CT scan is quicker than an MRI and is often used in emergency settings. It is particularly useful for detecting:
- Acute bleeding in the brain
- Head injury-related damage
- Large masses or bone abnormalities
- MRA or CTA (brain blood vessel imaging)
When doctors suspect a vascular cause, specialised scans like MRA (Magnetic Resonance Angiography) or CTA (CT Angiography) are done. These help identify:
- Brain aneurysms
- Abnormal blood vessel formations
- Narrowing or blockage of arteries
- Lumbar puncture (spinal tap)
In certain cases, especially when infection, inflammation or abnormal brain pressure is suspected, a lumbar puncture may be advised. This test analyses cerebrospinal fluid that surrounds the brain and spinal cord.
As Dr Mahendra emphasises, “Ignoring persistent headaches can delay diagnosis. Paying attention to warning signs helps patients return to daily life with comfort and confidence”
Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet