Why frozen shoulder is becoming more common in menopausal women

New Delhi:

Frozen shoulder, medically known as adhesive capsulitis, is characterised by progressive shoulder pain, stiffness, and severely restricted movement. According to orthopaedic specialists, the condition is gradually becoming more common among women who are going through menopause, thereby stressing the link between hormonal changes and joint problems.

Dr Sivaraman B, an orthopaedic surgeon specialising in shoulder and elbow operations at the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, states that reduced levels of estrogen during menopause can be a significant factor contributing to the occurrence of the condition. Estrogen helps maintain connective tissue health, regulates inflammation and supports joint flexibility.

“As women enter menopause, reduced estrogen levels can lead to increased inflammation and thickening of the shoulder capsule, ultimately causing stiffness and restricted mobility,” Dr Sivaraman explained.

Why do hormonal changes affect shoulder movement?

Experts explain that hormonal changes during menopause also impact collagen production and tissue elasticity. This reduces the body’s ability to repair minor joint injuries and maintain lubrication around the shoulder joint properly.

As a result, even a small strain, prolonged inactivity or temporary immobilisation may increase the likelihood of developing frozen shoulder.

It typically occurs slowly over time and gets progressively worse without treatment. Often, women will overlook any slight soreness or stiffness because they think it will go away or that their muscles ache due to age.

Who is most at risk?

According to the expert, women between the ages of 40 and 60 are especially vulnerable to frozen shoulder during menopause. Certain health conditions may increase the risk further.

“Women with diabetes, thyroid disorders or sedentary lifestyles are more susceptible and may also experience slower recovery,” Dr Sivaraman noted.

Doctors say limited physical activity and prolonged desk work may also worsen shoulder stiffness over time.

What are the symptoms people should not ignore?

Frozen shoulder typically begins with gradual pain followed by increasing stiffness that makes everyday movements difficult. Even basic tasks, such as raising the hand, overhead reach, dressing, and resting, can become difficult.

The diagnosis is made mostly by physical examination and patient history; however, diagnostic imaging studies may occasionally be employed in excluding other disorders.

How is frozen shoulder treated?

Experts say early treatment is extremely important for preventing long-term movement restriction. Physiotherapy and pain management remain the first line of treatment for most patients.

Where there is no relief in the conservative treatment method, other less invasive techniques like hydrodilation can be considered to increase the range of motion. Another technique involves using arthroscopy for cases with severe symptoms that involve stiffening of tissues in the shoulder region, making movement impossible.

It is important for women going through menopause who are facing gradual shoulder stiffness to see a doctor at an early stage.