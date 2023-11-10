Fried Rice Syndrome: What is it and why its trending?

Follow us on Image Source : PINTEREST Fried Rice

Food experts are advising people to avoid leaving foods open at room temperature, especially dry ones like rice and pasta, as this increases the risk of 'fried rice syndrome,' a type of food poisoning caused by the bacteria Bacillus cereus. When food is kept out of the refrigerator for long periods, this bacterium can multiply. This specific kind of food poisoning is currently making waves for the second time, following the resurgence of a 15-year-old case on social media.

For those uninitiated, fried rice syndrome was reported in 2008 first in Belgium. A case report from the Journal of Clinical Microbiology states that the student ate reheated spaghetti that had been out of the fridge for five days. He consumed the meal after reheating it in the microwave and he passed away the next night from symptoms like nausea, headaches, and stomach discomfort.

What is Fried Rice Syndrome?

Food illness produced by the widespread bacteria Bacillus cereus, which is present in every environment, turns into fried rice syndrome. The Conversation claims that Bacillus cereus is a typical bacterium that can be found in any part of the environment. If it enters some cooked foods that are improperly preserved, it can cause serious health issues. Starchy foods such as pasta and rice are the epicenter of the syndrome. However, it can also impact other foods, such as meat dishes and cooked veggies.

These microorganisms create poisons that are more likely to multiply the longer the food is kept at room temperature or without refrigeration.

Symptoms of Fried Rice Syndrome

One type of bacteria that can cause food poisoning is Bacillus cereus. Infections related to this bacteria have two types: one that causes vomiting and the other that causes diarrhea. Although the symptoms usually go away in a few days, those with compromised immune systems might require medical care.

Bacillus cereus is difficult to diagnose because its symptoms are similar to those of other gastrointestinal illnesses.

