Frequent vomiting or nausea can be signs of Liver damage, be aware of THESE 5 symptoms

To keep the body healthy, all the organs need to remain healthy and fit. If there is a problem in any organ, then the body's machine stops working. However, before any organ of the body malfunctions, the body gives many signals. Identifying them on time and getting them treated can save us from a big danger. Our liver is also included in such important organs. Which helps in keeping the body healthy, digesting food, and making the right amount of necessary enzymes.

If the liver gets damaged, it can have a bad effect on the entire body. The liver is considered to be one of the strongest organs. If there is a slight defect in the liver, it heals itself. However due to a long-term bad lifestyle, wrong eating habits, and some health problems, liver damage can occur. When the liver gets damaged, these 5 main symptoms appear in the body. Which you should not ignore even by mistake.

Symptoms of Liver Damage

Vomiting and nausea - When there is any problem in the liver, the patient first feels nausea and vomiting. If you are feeling like this, then definitely consult a doctor once. Apart from this, bleeding in the stool or vomiting blood are also serious symptoms of liver damage. When the liver gets damaged, appetite starts decreasing and weight starts decreasing rapidly. Itching on the skin - If you are having an itching problem on the skin, then this can be a sign of liver disorder. If there is excessive itching, then consult a doctor once. Recurring problems can also be obstructive jaundice. Apart from this, stones in the bile duct, bile duct, can also be symptoms of liver cirrhosis. Swelling in the stomach - If you have chronic liver damage, you may have a problem with swelling in the stomach. Due to this, you may have complaints like stomach pain, gas, and high acidity. If you feel mild swelling around the stomach, then definitely consult a doctor. This can be a sign of liver damage. In such a situation, the stomach appears quite stretched. Swelling in the feet - Liver function gets affected when the liver gets damaged. This causes a lot of fluid to accumulate in the feet. Due to this swelling starts around the feet. If you are also feeling swelling in your feet, then definitely talk to the doctor about this once. Insomnia - Although the problem of insomnia has become common among people today, problems related to sleep can also be related to the liver. This can be a symptom of liver damage. Having problems sleeping for a long time can affect overall health. Therefore, talk to a doctor immediately about sleep problems.

