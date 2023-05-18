Foods that can help lower blood pressure

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods that help in maintaining a proper diet and blood pressure in control.

The human body is an intricate network of interrelated organs and systems, requiring a holistic approach to maintain overall well-being. Achieving optimal health involves nurturing physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of one’s being. Prioritizing balance and harmony within the body aligns with the fundamental principles of holistic health and wellness.

High Blood Pressure is a condition caused by elevated pressure exerted by the blood against the walls of arteries. More than 1.1 billion people suffer from high blood pressure worldwide. If left untreated, high blood pressure can also increase the risk of stroke and death. Additionally, we can also take some preventive steps at home to manage your blood pressure better.

Here are 9 types of foods that can help in lowering blood pressure:

1. Hibiscus Tea:

Hibiscus tea is packed with anthocyanin and other antioxidants. The two work together in preventing the narrowing of the blood vessels.

Image Source : FREEPIK Hibiscus prevents the narrowing of the blood vessels.

2. Green Vegetables:

Leafy greens are high in potassium which helps to lower blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium. Vegetables like tomatoes, potatoes, beetroot, sweet potatoes, mushrooms, and garlic.

Image Source : FREEPIKGreen vegetables help in balancing the sodium content in the body.

3. Lentils and pulses:

Beans, pulses, and lentils are rich in protein, fiber, and other nutrients that help to lower blood pressure by promoting healthy blood vessel function and reducing inflammation.

Image Source : FREEPIKLentils and pulses are rich in protein, fiber, and other nutrients.

4. Nuts:

Similarly, nuts like almonds, pistachios, and walnuts are high in potassium, magnesium, and fiber all of which can help in lowering blood pressure.

Image Source : FREEPIKNuts are high in potassium, magnesium, and fiber.

5. Wholegrains:

Wholegrains especially rolled oats contain a type of fiber called beta-glucan, which helps lower blood pressure too. Overall, including these foods in a balanced healthy diet will enhance overall heart health.

Image Source : FREEPIKWholegrains help in a balanced healthy diet that will enhance overall heart health.

6. Celery Juice:

Celery Juice contains 3-n butylphthalide, which relaxes the muscle walls of the blood vessels. Blood pressure decreases as the blood vessels dilate and allow food to flow easier and more freely.

Image Source : FREEPIKCelery juice helps the blood vessels dilate and allow food to flow easier and more freely.

7. Flaxseeds:

Even if you are high on medication for high blood pressure, consuming flaxseed will be beneficial for you. The brown seeds contain alpha-linolenic acid, lignans, peptides, and fiber that can be helpful in lowering hypertension.

Image Source : FREEPIKFlaxseeds contain alpha-linolenic acid, lignans, and peptides.

Latest Health News