FDA bans use of Red No. 3 from food, medicine citing cancer risks

The Food and Drug Administration said that it is banning the use of Red No. 3. It is a synthetic dye that is used in food, drinks and medicine to give it a bright red cherry colour. FDA has linked the use of the dye to cancer in animals. However, the agency has not banned any other artificial dyes like the Red No. 40 which is linked to behavioural problems in children.

FDA said that manufacturers will no longer be allowed to use the artificial dye. This ban comes after a petition was filed in 2022 by the food safety advocacy group, Center for Science in the Public Interest. Citing data from the Agricultural Department, CSPI said that the dye is still used in thousands of foods, including candy, cereals, cherries in fruit cocktails and strawberry-flavoured milkshakes among others.

Dr. Peter Lurie, president of the CSPI said, "At long last, the FDA is ending the regulatory paradox of Red 3 being illegal for use in lipstick, but perfectly legal to feed to children in the form of candy."

Jim Jones, the FDA's deputy director for human foods, in a statement said, "The FDA cannot authorize a food additive or color additive if it has been found to cause cancer in human or animals. Evidence shows cancer in laboratory male rats exposed to high levels of FD&C Red No. 3."

Food manufacturers have until January 15, 2027, to reformulate their products. Companies that make ingested drugs, such as dietary supplements, will get an additional year.

According to a report in NBC News, the FDA banned the additive in cosmetics in 1990 under the Delaney Clause which is a federal law that requires the FDA to ban food additives that are found to cause or induce cancer in humans or animals.

Speaking to Healthline, Kelsey Costa, a registered dietitian nutritionist said, "Both human clinical trials and animal toxicology studies suggest that synthetic food dyes, including red dye no. 3, may be linked to behavioural impacts in children, highlighting the need for stricter regulatory oversight. The new nationwide ban simplifies enforcement and ensures consistent safety standards across the country, addressing concerns raised by research and public health advocates."

