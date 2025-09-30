Track your waistline! 5 ways to check fatty liver at home, according to a Harvard expert A Harvard-trained gastroenterologist shares 5 simple ways to check for fatty liver at home. From waistline changes and fatigue to digestion issues and skin signs, learn the early symptoms to watch for and when to seek professional diagnosis for liver health.

New Delhi:

Fatty liver disease is one of those silent health risks; it can creep in without obvious symptoms until it’s already doing damage. But you don’t always need hospital machines to catch early warning signs. A Harvard-trained gastroenterologist shares simple home checks and red flags you shouldn’t ignore.

Below are five pointers you can use as early indicators. If any ring true, consider consulting a specialist and getting a proper scan or blood test.

5 ways to check fatty liver at home

1. Track your waistline and body weight

Abdominal fat is closely linked with fatty liver. If your waist circumference is increasing (for men, above ~90 cm / 35-36 inches; for women, above ~80 cm / 31–32 inches) or your BMI is creeping up, that’s a warning sign. As more fat builds up around your liver, it puts pressure on the organ and starts to disrupt its activity.

2. Be aware of excessive tiredness and weakness

One of the first signs of fatty liver is ongoing fatigue, lethargy, or feeling weighed down after eating. If you are feeling more fatigued than normal, even when you get lots of rest, it may be your liver having trouble metabolising fats and carbohydrates.

3. Monitor changes in digestion or appetite

Do you frequently feel bloated, or is your appetite decreased? Do you feel mild nausea, fullness, or discomfort on the upper right side of the abdomen? These clues to digestion tend to precede more overt symptoms.

4. Look at your skin, eyes, and urine

Occasionally, your body yields small external signals. Yellowing of the skin (jaundice), “spider veins” (tiny blood vessels visible under the skin), or a darker urine colour, these may indicate the liver is under stress. Though these are more advanced signs, catching them early can trigger faster medical attention.

5. Review your lifestyle risk factors

If you have any of these in your routine, your liver may already be under strain:

Frequent consumption of alcohol or sweetened drinks

Diets high in processed, fried, or sugary foods

Sedentary lifestyle with little regular exercise

Obesity, diabetes, and high cholesterol

These don’t always mean you have fatty liver, but together, they raise your risk significantly.

When to act and seek professional help

If you notice one or more of those signs, don’t panic. But don’t ignore them either. A good first step is a liver function test (LFT), an ultrasound of the liver, or a fibro-scan, depending on the doctor's advice. Early intervention, lifestyle change, diet adjustment, and weight loss can often reverse fatty liver before it becomes severe.

Also read: Fatty liver warning signs you should notice before it turns into a serious disease

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.