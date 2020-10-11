Image Source : FILE IMAGE Facing back pain? You could be suffering from Ankylosing Spondylitis

Are you in the age group of 20 to 40? Do you encounter back pain frequently? Is it difficult for you to carry out your real-world-activities with ease owing to that notorious back pain? Do you tend to cancel your office meeting or avoid attending those important presentations due to back pain? Or are you unable to attend social gatherings or ceremonies?

If yes, you must immediately consult to a doctor as your nagging back pain could be due to an underlying condition called ankylosing spondylitis which is a type of arthritis known to take toll on your back, advises Dr Dipti Patel, Consultant- Rheumatologist, Wockhardt Hospital Mumbai Central.

On the occasion of World Arthritis Day, here's a brief about Ankylosing spondylitis and why managing it is the need of the hour.

"Nowadays, back pain is commonly seen in young patients. But you will also be shocked to know that your notorious back pain could be indicative of a chronic condition called ankylosing spondylitis," says Dr Patel.

If you are one of those who encounter back pain after rest ï¿½ like on getting up in the morning or after sitting for a long time, after long hours of driving a car, or while lifting a heavy object or while bending then beware! The expert explains why.

Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) can be termed as a type of arthritis that mainly affects one's back. It occurs due to inflammation in the joints of the spine, leading to pain and stiffness. The word ankylosing stands for joining together or fusing and spondylitis can be described as the inflammation of one's spine. The type of inflammation in AS causes the affected joints to get joined together and become one bone after a prolonged duration.

Ankylosing spondylitis can give a tough time to anyone, although it's more likely to start in the late teens and between the age group of 20- 40. It is common in men thrice than in women.

