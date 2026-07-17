Supreme Court allows film Mahaprabhu Jagannath release after Rath Yatra, issues notice on Odisha HC ban

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court on Friday, July 17, refused to allow the immediate release of the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath during the ongoing Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra. However, it permitted the makers to release the film on or after July 28, once the annual festival concludes.

The top court also issued notices to the Centre, the Odisha government, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration and other parties on an appeal challenging the Orissa High Court's interim order that halted the film's release.

Delhi screening for Mahaprabhu Jagannath was postponed

The High Court had stayed the release after observing that the objections raised over the film's portrayal of Lord Jagannath required detailed judicial examination before it could be screened, as per ANI. The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on July 17. Delhi screening for the film, which was scheduled for Thursday, July 16, was also postponed.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana agreed to hear the plea challenging the High Court's order. Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat, appearing for the filmmakers, had sought an urgent hearing. While he requested that the matter be taken up on Thursday, the bench listed it for Friday.

What is the controversy surrounding the animated film Mahaprabhu Jagannath?

The High Court's interim order came while hearing a public interest litigation filed by Mahesh Kumar Sahu of Angul, along with Dr Pramod Kumar Acharya of Puri and Umashankar Acharya of Nimapada. The petitioners sought the cancellation of the film's CBFC certification and requested that its public screening in Odisha be restrained.

The PIL objected to the film's fictional depiction of Lord Jagannath's childhood, dialogues, adventures and battle sequences. According to the petition, these portrayals are inconsistent with the Skanda Purana, Brahma Purana and long-standing traditions associated with the Jagannath Temple, as reported by PTI.

The High Court had earlier noted that the film allegedly did not strictly adhere to the religious text of the Skanda Purana, leading to the interim stay on its release pending further consideration.

Directed by Shripad Warkhedkar and produced by Ele Animations, a new release date for Mahaprabhu Jagannath is expected to be announced soon.

Also read: Why is Jagannath Rath Yatra celebrated? The fascinating story behind Lord Jagannath's annual journey