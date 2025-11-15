The one health check every child should get annually, according to doctor Rising childhood obesity and lifestyle shifts are causing early signs of insulin resistance in kids. Doctors now recommend a yearly sugar test for children to catch issues early. Here’s why this simple screening can protect your child’s long-term health, and the signs parents shouldn’t ignore.

New Delhi:

As parents, we’re quick to track school marks, height charts and even tiffin-time tantrums, but blood sugar? That often slips under the radar. For years, diabetes was thought of as an “adult disease”, something you worry about after 40. But doctors are now warning that the earliest signs of metabolic trouble appear far sooner, sometimes even before a child hits their teens.

Across India, paediatricians are reporting rising cases of childhood obesity, insulin resistance and borderline blood sugar levels linked to modern lifestyles, long screen hours, irregular eating patterns, sugary diets and low activity. Dr Sameer Sadwarte, HOD & Sr. Consultant - Paediatrics & Neonatology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, Mumbai, shed light on the subject. A simple annual sugar test, doctors say, can help parents catch these warning signs before they quietly snowball into lifelong complications. Early detection is not fear-driven parenting; it’s smart parenting.

Why a yearly sugar test matters for children

Children today live in an environment very different from what previous generations grew up with. Their days are packed with processed snacks, aerated drinks, fewer outdoor hours and highly sedentary routines. These changes quietly affect the way a child’s body processes insulin — and the shift often begins much earlier than most parents imagine.

Paediatric endocrinologists note that early detection through annual screening can help identify:

Prediabetes

Insulin resistance

Childhood obesity–related metabolic issues

Family-history-linked risks

Most importantly, these issues are reversible when caught early.

Silent signs parents often overlook

Unlike adults, children rarely show classic diabetes symptoms in the early stage. Instead, their bodies communicate through subtler changes such as:

Sudden weight gain

Dark, velvety patches on the neck or underarms (acanthosis nigricans)

Excessive tiredness

Constant hunger

Increased thirst

Irritability

Drop in concentration at school

Frequent urination

Because these symptoms can be mistaken for “growth phases”, doctors emphasise yearly sugar testing as a precaution.

What test should children undergo?

Doctors recommend a fasting blood sugar test once a year for all children above the age of five. For children with higher risk — such as those with obesity, PCOS, family history of diabetes or hormonal imbalance — a doctor may add:

HbA1c test

Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Fasting insulin

These help understand how the child’s body is responding to insulin over time.

Which children fall into the high-risk zone?

A child may need closer monitoring if they have:

Family history of diabetes

Obesity or rapid weight gain

PCOS (in girls)

History of low birthweight

High junk-food intake

Very low levels of physical activity

Signs of insulin resistance

Paediatricians say that when risks are caught early, lifestyle changes alone can balance glucose levels within months.

How early detection changes the future

Detecting sugar imbalance early helps prevent:

Type-2 diabetes in adulthood

Heart disease

Hormonal disorders

Early puberty

Fatty liver

Long-term metabolic conditions

It lets parents course-correct a child’s lifestyle while the body is still highly responsive to positive change.

What parents can start doing today

Experts recommend:

Reducing sugary drinks and packaged foods

Ensuring one hour of outdoor physical activity daily

Encouraging balanced meals — whole grains, fruits, fibre, protein

Maintaining regular sleep timings

Reducing screen time

Getting a yearly wellness check-up

Small steps, consistently taken, have the biggest impact on future health.

Children don’t need fear-based health checklists; they need parents who are tuned in. A simple annual sugar test is a quiet but powerful way of protecting your child’s long-term wellbeing. When caught early, blood sugar issues are reversible, giving children the chance to grow into healthier, stronger adults. Prevention will always be easier than cure — especially when it comes to the next generation.

