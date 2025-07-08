Drug regulator names 17 medicines that must be flushed if expired: Check full list Expired medicines down the drain! Check the list of 17 drugs that should be flushed down the toilet as per the drug regulator's guidelines.

New Delhi:

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), India’s apex drug regulatory authority, has officially urged the public to flush down 17 high-risk medicines—mainly potent opioids and other hazardous drugs—if they are expired or no longer needed. This guidance, issued on July 8, 2025, aims to curb accidental poisoning, misuse, and environmental harm.

Why flush these medicines?

Some medicines, especially potent opioids, can be extremely dangerous even in a single pill—if used by anyone other than the prescribed patient, they can cause fatal outcomes. Flushing these drugs ensures they are removed from homes, keeping children, pets, and others safe.

Additionally, CDSCO emphasised that this directive is part of a larger safe medicine disposal strategy aimed at minimising antimicrobial resistance and environmental contamination. Common disposal methods like take-back programmes and incineration are preferred for most drugs, but for this specific list, flushing is deemed the most effective household-level option.

List of 17 medicines to flush

All are high-risk drugs that should be flushed immediately when expired or unused:

Fentanyl Fentanyl Citrate Diazepam Buprenorphine Buprenorphine Hydrochloride Morphine Sulphate Methadone Hydrochloride Hydromorphone Hydrochloride Hydrocodone Bitartrate Tapentadol Oxycodone Hydrochloride Oxycodone Oxymorphone Hydrochloride Sodium Oxybate Tramadol Methylphenidate Meperidine Hydrochloride

Safety first

The CDSCO says flushing these medicines is better than risking someone getting hurt. Most medicines should not be flushed because they can harm the environment. But for these 17 high-risk drugs, the danger to people is greater than the risk to nature.

Steps to follow

Check your medicine cabinet to see if you have any of these 17 drugs.

If found unused or expired, flush them immediately—preferably in the toilet, not just the sink.

For all other drugs, use take-back centres or follow official biomedical disposal routes.

Spread the word—family and neighbours may not be aware of these powerful drugs lurking in their homes.

The CDSCO’s directive brings clarity to a cluttered and confusing area of public health. By targeting these high-risk medications with a clear flushing recommendation and combining it with structured disposal options for the rest, India is taking a balanced and practical step toward safer homes and a cleaner environment.

