Drinking Water: When and how much water should we drink each day?

Water is a vital requirement for our body, as most of it is made up of water. Staying hydrated can resolve numerous health issues by flushing out toxins, regulating body temperature, and improving kidney and brain function. However, insufficient water intake can lead to various complications such as reduced stamina, exhaustion, and kidney problems. Drinking ample fluids is often recommended for most illnesses. Additionally, consuming sufficient water can improve skin health. Questions about how much water to drink, whether to sit or stand while drinking and the best time to drink water are common topics of debate. With the summer season approaching, staying hydrated becomes even more crucial.

When to have water post-meal?

It is commonly believed that drinking water after meals can weaken stomach acids and hinder food digestion. However, this belief is unfounded. In reality, drinking water can actually aid in breaking down and digesting food. Therefore, it is perfectly acceptable to consume a few sips of water after a meal.

It is important to avoid excessive consumption of water after meals, as it may cause bloating and discomfort. Therefore, it is advisable to drink water in moderation to prevent these unpleasant sensations.

Drinking water while standing?

According to Mr. Bhakti Samant, a nutrition expert, there is no scientific evidence to suggest that drinking water while standing is harmful, and it does not have any negative impact on the knees. He emphasized that the most crucial factor is to maintain proper hydration.

While standing, it is advisable to drink water slowly and carefully to prevent water from entering the windpipe, which can cause hiccups or coughing. Therefore, it is recommended to exercise caution while drinking water in an upright position.

How many liters of water is necessary for a day?

For a generally healthy individual, a recommended daily intake of 2-3 liters or 8-10 glasses of water is sufficient. However, this may vary depending on climatic conditions and physical activity levels. It is important to note that certain medical conditions such as kidney, liver, or heart ailments may require specific recommendations from a doctor or dietician.

As water is an essential nutrient, it is important to consume it in a timely manner. Drinking excessive amounts at once can cause bloating, while not drinking at regular intervals may lead to dehydration. Therefore, it is recommended to consume water in a spaced-out and timely manner.

