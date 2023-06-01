Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Drink watermelon juice in acidity; get relief from symptoms of GERD

Drink Watermelon juice in acidity: Watermelon is a popular summer fruit that is not only delicious but also very beneficial for health. It is a widely known fact that watermelon is the best for hydration in summer as it has high water content. But not many know that watermelon is also good for the stomach. It improves the urine passage and is beneficial for the skin. Also, watermelon juice benefits in the problem of acidity as well.

Benefits of drinking watermelon juice in acidity-

1. Reduces acid reflux

Acid reflux is one of the first symptoms of GERD (Gastroesophageal reflux disease). It occurs when the sphincter at the base of the esophagus (which is connected to the food pipe) is not working well and allows fluid from the stomach to enter the esophagus. When this happens, people witness sour belching, burning of the stomach, and many other problems. Drinking watermelon juice reduces these symptoms and along with it digests food.

2. Rich in Potassium

Potassium-rich watermelon juice actually tries to neutralize stomach acid. It accelerates the metabolic rate greatly and then reduces the problem of acidity. So, if you are having acidity then add some black salt to this juice and drink it.

3. Watermelon juice is diuretic

Watermelon juice is diuretic. It works for your health in many ways and is helpful in kidney health. Watermelon juice is most beneficial in flushing out the toxin. It speeds up digestion, improves bowel movement, and thus is effective in reducing acidity.

So, for all these reasons you should drink watermelon juice.

Latest Health News