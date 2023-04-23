Don't ignore normal stomach pain, minor gas can lead to heart attack | Know treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Don't ignore normal stomach pain, minor gas can lead to heart attack | Know the treatment

Nowadays the problem of stomach pain has become quite common. There can be many reasons for this. These days it is often seen that people ignore minor stomach pain, considering it is only a digestion issue and will be okay in a while on its own. The result of this negligence is that 99 out of 100 people in the country are suffering from gas acidity and indigestion. While indigestion sounds like a normal daily problem, if neglected it can lead to major problems and even heart attacks. It can also turn into dangerous diseases like ulcers, IBS, colitis, diabetes, and persistent constipation which can be fatal.

Minor gas can even cause a heart attack. Not only this, according to a new study, constipation can lead to TB and intestinal cancer. If you want to avoid all these problems, then it is necessary to lead a healthy lifestyle and change your choices of food from junk to healthy food. If you are eating sweet or fried food, it is advised to eat it in a limit and most importantly, do yoga and other physical exercises.

Swami Ramdev shares what happens when you overeat or do not take care of what you are eating. He revealed that overeating can lead to gas pain, acidity, Indigestion, stomach ache, and muscle spasms.

Indigestion is a big problem in our country. Digestive trouble can cause acidity, gas, constipation, loose motion, Colitis, ulcers, and bloating.

In order to avoid these problems, Swami Ramdev shared easy home remedies and lifestyle tips that you can incorporate into your daily routine. Wake up in the morning and drink lukewarm water first. Then drink 1-2 liters of water at a time. Mix rock salt and lemon in the water. Stretching for 5 minutes after drinking water is advised. Doing these little things will help you lead a better life.

Fruits like papaya, apple, pomegranate, and pear are also very useful when you are suffering from constipation. On the other hand, juice made of carrot, beetroot, gooseberry, spinach, and tomato is very beneficial for the stomach.

Latest Health News