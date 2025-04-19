Doctors say improving eating habits can reduce the risk of liver disease by 50 per cent Doctors have highlighted the link between dietary habits and liver health. They have also said that healthy eating habits today can cut the risk of liver disease by 50 per cent. Read on to know more.

There has been a rise in liver diseases among both urban and rural populations. Doctors have highlighted the link between dietary habits and liver health. They have also said that healthy eating habits today can cut the risk of liver disease by 50 per cent.

Liver Transplantation Society of India president Dr Sanjiv Saigal said, "Damage done to the liver from poor dietary choices, alcohol, processed food and sedentary lifestyles can be reversed if we take action today."

He further said that the liver has a remarkable ability to heal itself, and even years of damage can be reversed with the right lifestyle changes. A diet rich in fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains and lean protein not only prevents liver disease but also supports liver regeneration.

Dr Saigal said, "As doctors, we witness miracles when patients switch to cleaner diets -- liver enzyme levels improve, energy levels bounce back and long-term health outcomes become significantly better. The first step is reading food labels and reducing dependency on processed foods."

The theme for this year's World Liver Day -- "Food is Medicine" -- underscores the importance of diet in maintaining liver health.

Liver disease is no longer confined to alcohol abuse. There is a worrying rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease due to unhealthy eating patterns, obesity and lack of exercise, according to experts.

A recent large-scale study published in "Frontiers in Nutrition" has reinforced the critical role of diet in liver health. Analysing data from more than 1,21,000 (1.21 lakh) participants in the UK Biobank, researchers found that individuals consuming diets with higher pro-inflammatory potential -- measured by the Dietary Inflammatory Index -- had a 16 per cent higher risk of developing chronic liver disease.

Adherence to anti-inflammatory dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet and those scoring high on the Healthy Eating Index 2020, was associated with a reduced risk of chronic liver disease.

Liver Transplantation Society of India president-elect Dr Abhideep Chaudhary said, "One in three Indians is now at risk of fatty liver disease, and many don't even know it.

It's a silent condition -- often without symptoms until it's too late.

Medical studies also show that even those with early-stage liver damage can reverse the effects by committing to sustained lifestyle changes."

Chaudhary, who is also vice-chairman and head of department of HPB (hepato-pancreato-biliary) surgery and liver transplantation at BLK-Max Hospital, Delhi, said, "By choosing fresh produce, home-cooked meals, hydration and mindful eating, we can keep liver diseases at bay. Sugar-loaded drinks, junk food and fast meals are contributing to liver damage."

Dr Saigal of the Liver Transplantation Society of India said, "Prioritise clean eating, avoid unnecessary medication and understand that the liver -- the body's detox powerhouse -- deserves daily care. A healthy liver means a healthier you."

Dr Chaudhary said, "By making informed food choices, reducing alcohol consumption, and exercising regularly, we can prevent liver damage and reduce the growing burden on India's healthcare system."

