Fatigue, weight gain and hypertension? Your thyroid may be involved

New Delhi:

Most people associate hypothyroidism with symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain and dry skin. However, health experts say the condition may also quietly affect heart health and blood pressure in ways many people fail to recognise. According to doctors, hypothyroidism and hypertension often occur together, making the condition more serious if left unmanaged.

The thyroid gland, located at the front of the neck, plays an important role in regulating metabolism, heart rate and blood circulation. When thyroid hormones are deficient, the body starts slowing down from the inside, which has an impact on both the heart and blood vessels. Medical professionals say that this causes an increase in blood pressure.

Why hypothyroidism can affect blood pressure

Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, occurs when pressure against blood vessel walls remains elevated for long periods. Over time, this may increase the risk of heart disease, stroke and kidney damage. According to the document, nearly one in three people with high blood pressure may also have an underactive thyroid.

Research also suggests that people with hypertension are nearly three times more likely to have hypothyroidism compared to those with normal blood pressure levels. As people age, this connection may become even stronger.

Low thyroid hormone levels can slow heart rate, stiffen blood vessels, and reduce blood flow flexibility, making blood pressure harder to manage.

Doctors explain the warning signs

According to Dr Manoj Chaddha, Endocrinologist at Hope & Care Clinic, Mumbai, hypothyroidism affects the cardiovascular system in multiple ways.

“Hypothyroidism affects the cardiovascular system in multiple ways, from slowing heart rate to raising blood pressure. Treating hypothyroidism not only restores thyroid hormone balance but also helps normalise blood pressure and improve overall heart health,” he explained.

Dr Kinnera Putrevu, Medical Affairs Head at Abbott India, also stressed the importance of recognising symptoms early.

“People with high blood pressure who also experience symptoms such as unexplained weight gain, constant fatigue, dry skin, hair thinning, constipation, or feeling unusually cold should talk to their doctor about getting screened for thyroid problems,” she said.

Lifestyle habits that support thyroid and heart health

Experts say managing hypothyroidism properly may also help improve blood pressure control and overall heart health. Along with medication and medical supervision, healthy lifestyle habits play a major role in long-term management.

Balanced nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, proper sleep and routine screenings can support both thyroid function and cardiovascular wellbeing.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

Also read: Why young working women are quietly missing early signs of hypertension