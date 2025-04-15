Diabetes symptoms: 5 signs of high blood sugar that can be seen in men If diabetes is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be managed with the right diet, physical activity and medication. However, for the condition to be diagnosed, it is important that you spot the early symptoms. Here, take a look at some of the signs of diabetes that are usually seen in men.

Diabetes is a chronic condition wherein you have elevated levels of blood sugar. The condition eventually leads to serious damage to the heart, blood vessels, eyes, kidneys and nerves. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), type 2 diabetes affects 14% of adults aged 18 years and older. In the past 3 decades, the prevalence of type 2 diabetes has risen dramatically in countries of all income levels.



If diabetes is diagnosed at an early stage, it can be managed with the right diet, physical activity and medication. However, for the condition to be diagnosed, it is important that you spot the early symptoms. Here, take a look at some of the signs of diabetes that are usually seen in men.

Erectile Dysfunction

Over time, high blood sugar can damage blood vessels and nerves, which play a crucial role in achieving and maintaining an erection. This is a common yet often overlooked symptom in men.

Frequent Urination (Polyuria)

When blood sugar levels are high, the kidneys work overtime to filter and remove the excess glucose through urine. This leads to frequent trips to the bathroom which is especially noticeable at night.

Increased Thirst (Polydipsia)

Frequent urination often leads to dehydration. As a result, the body triggers thirst to replace lost fluids. Men may find themselves drinking water more than usual without feeling satisfied.

Fatigue

Without proper insulin function, glucose doesn’t enter cells effectively, leaving the body without the energy it needs despite high sugar levels in the blood. This energy deficit can lead to persistent tiredness or sluggishness.

Slow Wound Healing

High glucose levels interfere with the body’s natural healing process by damaging blood vessels and impairing circulation, thereby, making cuts, scrapes or infections heal more slowly than normal.

