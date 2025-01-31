Delhi AQI in 'very poor' category; know how bad air quality causes chronic health conditions

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Delhi AQI in 'very poor' category

Delhi has been witnessing a drop in air quality with AQI (air quality index) in the 'very poor' category. The national capital recorded an average AQI of 350 at 6 AM on Friday. The increasing pollution in the region led the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to reimpose Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Poor air quality not only impacts respiratory health but overall health as well. This happens because the particulate matter affects your body, from your lungs to heart, brain and more. Here, take a look at how bad air quality causes chronic health conditions.

Respiratory Problems

Prolonged exposure to pollutants like particulate matter (PM), ozone and nitrogen dioxide can irritate the lungs and airways. This leads to chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchitis. Fine particles can also penetrate deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream, thereby, worsening lung function over time.

Cardiovascular Problems

Air pollution can lead to the development of heart disease. Long-term exposure to pollutants can cause blood vessels to get inflamed, thereby, increasing blood pressure and the risk of heart attacks and strokes. People with preexisting heart conditions are particularly vulnerable to the effect of poor air quality.

Increased Infections and Inflammation

Exposure to polluted air can weaken the immune system, thereby, making it harder for the body to fight off infections. It also increases inflammation throughout the body. Chronic inflammation is linked to several chronic health conditions, including autoimmune diseases, diabetes and even some cancers.

Impact on Mental Health

Air pollution can also affect the brain. Chronic exposure is linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline, depression and anxiety. The stress caused by poor air quality can also affect sleep patterns and lead to mental fatigue which can aggravate other chronic health conditions.

Increased Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

Long-term exposure to air pollution is also linked to an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Pollutants like fine particulate matter (PM2.5) can lead to insulin resistance. Inflammation caused by air pollution can also affect the body’s ability to process glucose properly, leading to higher blood sugar levels.

