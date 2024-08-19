Dark neck and skin warts? THIS disease can be the reason, know prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Dark neck and skin warts can be the reason for prediabetes.

Many people have a thin line of darkness and a lot of moles on their necks. Most people consider it as dirt and try many home remedies to clean it, but it remains as it is. At the same time, people go to the skin doctor to find a solution for the moles. But have you ever wondered why the darkness on the neck never disappears even after so much cleaning? And how do skin tags appear again and again? If your answer is NO, then you need to be careful! What you are considering as dirt on the neck may not be dirt but the beginning of prediabetes. Yes, let's know what is the connection between black neck and moles and diabetes.

Neck becomes dark due to an increase in insulin resistance:

When the amount of insulin in the blood increases, the neck starts turning black. Acanthosis nigricans causes spots on the skin. In such a case, a blood sugar test should be done immediately. Darkening of the neck and the appearance of warts there is a big sign of diabetes. Skin warts are also associated with high triglycerides in the blood which is caused by diabetes. According to research, when you have insulin resistance or hypertriglyceridemia, these problems start appearing on your skin. Diabetes is a lifestyle-related disease. This disease is completely incurable, although it can be controlled due to better eating habits.

How to get rid of dark spots on the neck? How to get rid of dark spots on the neck?

You can easily control the symptoms of prediabetes by making changes in your lifestyle. To remove dark spots on the neck, follow a good diet in your lifestyle, exercise regularly, reduce stress, include healthy things in your diet, and also get good sleep. With these simple changes, you can control this disease.

ALSO READ: Do you suffer from back pain? THIS condition can be the reason, know causes, symptoms and more