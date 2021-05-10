Covid-19 India Updates: Some Dos and Dont's while isolating at home according to AIIMS guidelines

Image Source : PTI Covid-19 India Updates: Some Dos and Dont's in-home isolation according to AIIMS guidelines

The COVID-19 cases in India are at a surge. Every day the country is recording thousands of cases and the condition is also causing an effect on the mental well-being of the people. Social media is filled with posts of people seeking help regarding Remedesivir, hospital beds, plasma, oxygen cylinders, and whatnot. And while we are battling with the second wave, there are various studies going on regarding the third wave which is going to affect the children. Everyone is taking measures to stay fit by practicing yoga and also eating immunity-building foods. Meanwhile, AIIMS has given guidelines on Covid management in home isolation at a recent training session for 14 experts from tertiary care centres across the country. Know about the same and other updates related to coronavirus here.