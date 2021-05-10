Monday, May 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Health
  4. Covid-19 India Updates: Some Dos and Dont's while isolating at home according to AIIMS guidelines
Live now

Covid-19 India Updates: Some Dos and Dont's while isolating at home according to AIIMS guidelines

Covid-19 India LIVE Updates: AIIMS has given guidelines on Covid management in home isolation at a recent training session for 14 experts from tertiary care centers across the country. Know about the same and other updates related to coronavirus here.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2021 8:49 IST
Covid-19 India Updates: Some Dos and Dont's in-home isolation according to AIIMS guidelines
Image Source : PTI

Covid-19 India Updates: Some Dos and Dont's in-home isolation according to AIIMS guidelines

The COVID-19 cases in India are at a surge. Every day the country is recording thousands of cases and the condition is also causing an effect on the mental well-being of the people. Social media is filled with posts of people seeking help regarding Remedesivir, hospital beds, plasma, oxygen cylinders, and whatnot. And while we are battling with the second wave, there are various studies going on regarding the third wave which is going to affect the children. Everyone is taking measures to stay fit by practicing yoga and also eating immunity-building foods. Meanwhile, AIIMS has given guidelines on Covid management in home isolation at a recent training session for 14 experts from tertiary care centres across the country. Know about the same and other updates related to coronavirus here.

 

Live updates :Covid India LIVE Updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 10, 2021 8:49 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Over 17 crore free Covid-19 vaccine doses provided to states: Centre

    Anurag Thakur's remarks came in response to Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Narendra Modi urging him to use Rs 35,000 crore allocated in the Union Budget to ensure free vaccine.

    read more

  • May 10, 2021 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Here are 5 breathing exercises to strengthen your respiratory system

    While Covid-19 cases continue to surge, we need to be even more vigilant, while staying at home and keeping ourselves healthy and fit. While eating right and exercising ensures our bodies and minds stay fit, it is also important to strengthen our respiratory system -- as that is also severely affected by the virus.

    READ MORE

  • May 10, 2021 8:26 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    In his presentation, Assistant Professor of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Saurabh Mittal, highlighted how home isolation helps free hospital space and contain the spread of disease. It was noted that only patients having mild disease, in which there are only upper respiratory tract symptoms and no shortness of breath, are recommended for home isolation, but the decision about whether it is mild will be taken by a doctor. The availability of requisite facilities with an attached separate bathroom at the residence is necessary for self-isolation.

    READ MORE

    -IANS

Top News

Latest News

X