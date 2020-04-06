COVID-19: Apollo Clinics launches specialised fever clinics

Image Source : THEFEMALESURGEON/INSTA The complete safety of the patient, doctors and staff is ensured using infection control.

Apollo Clinics, a division of Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd, on Monday launched specialised clinics to address public concerns about fever and related symptoms in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The facilities have been segregated to ensure that all patients are first screened as per ICMR guidelines at the very outset, and those whose symptoms are suggestive of COVID-19 are guided out to continue their treatments as prescribed by the government and ICMR guidelines, Apollo Clinics said in a statement.

The complete safety of the patient, doctors and staff is ensured using infection control and cleaning protocols to prevent transmission of any infectious diseases, it added.

"The Fever Clinic initiative was born out of consumer feedback, which showed that consumers exhibiting symptoms of fever were extremely concerned on whether their fever was due to COVID-19 or otherwise," Apollo Hospitals Group Chairman Prathap C Reddy said.

It was decided to leverage the strength of Apollo Clinics, which is offering primary care to a larger population by virtue of its wide distribution network, he added.

"We plan to launch 21 clinics across Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad in phase 1 and scale it up to 50 Fever clinics in next week," Reddy said.

