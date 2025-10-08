Cough syrup for kids: Why don't most children need it and what should parents know before using it? Most children don’t need cough syrup, experts say. Learn safe home remedies, age restrictions, and when to see a doctor for your child’s cough.

Many parents automatically reach for cough syrup to relieve their child's discomfort as the seasons change and the number of cold and flu cases rises. But recent events in India, where several kids passed away after ingesting tainted or inappropriate cough syrups, have raised questions once again regarding the necessity and safety of these medications. Parents are now being advised by medical professionals to exercise extreme caution.

Health authorities across the world agree that most cough and cold medicines are unnecessary—and can even be harmful—for young children.

The Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) states that “most cough and cold illnesses in young children are mild, self-limiting, and resolve without medication.” The US FDA and the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) also emphasise that there is no solid evidence that over-the-counter cough syrups speed up recovery or change the course of a cold.

In other words, cough syrups don’t cure the cold; the body does.

What parents should do instead?

Experts recommend focusing on non-drug measures that support natural healing. According to IAP and the Union Ministry of Health, the first line of treatment should include:

Adequate hydration

Rest

Saline nasal drops

Steam inhalation

For children over one year, honey can be given as a natural remedy. The UK’s NHS notes that half to one teaspoon of honey before bedtime can help soothe the throat and ease coughing. However, honey should never be given to children under 12 months due to the risk of infant botulism.

For children of all ages, parents can also use simple home remedies such as saline drops, warm fluids, or a humidifier.

Age restrictions around the world

Different countries have strict guidelines about cough syrup use:

UK: No over-the-counter cough medicines for children under 6 years.

US: Not recommended under age 2; some warnings extend to under age 4.

India: The IAP discourages cough and cold syrups in children younger than 6.

The Union Health Ministry has reiterated that cough and cold medicines should not be prescribed without careful evaluation, especially for young children. In some states, like Kerala, doctors are required to specify the child’s age on any cough syrup prescription.

Coldrif cold syrup and the aftermath

Coldrif Cold Syrup has been an age-old over-the-counter preparation for the common cold, cough, and nasal congestion relief. Generally, a Coldrif preparation will include phenylephrine as the decongestant, chlorpheniramine as an antihistamine, and, in some cases, caffeine or paracetamol to relieve pain and restore normal breathing. However, lately, several health concerns have been raised about the safety and overuse of such cold syrups.

According to Dr Sujit Paul, CEO, Zota Healthcare & Health Industry Expert, the aftermath of Coldrif's scrutiny arose not from the formulation but due to misuse and self-medication. Somehow, many people, mainly parents, tend to administer such syrups to their children without consulting any doctor, unaware that an inappropriate dose might produce side effects such as drowsiness, palpitations, or allergic reactions. Also, interactions may further increase the risk when some of these patients are taking other medications for hypertension, thyroid, or heart diseases.

That being said, Coldrif and other such syrups are safe if taken responsibly and as prescribed. WHO and the Ministry of Health of India have, time and again, stressed the point that only certified formulations from licensed manufacturers should be used, adhering strictly to dosage guidelines.

Instead of blindly consuming these medications themselves, consumers should consider a medical consultation and make sure of the proper dosage and the ingredients therein. Used responsibly and under regulation, this syrup has defined a good role in symptomatic relief during seasonal infections without posing undue health risks.

