Tips to be in high spirits amid coronavirus lockdown

How to stay mentally and physically fit during lockdown?

The 21-day lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus can take a toll on mental health if we focus only on the negative aspects of this period. The only way we can contribute is by restricting ourselves to our homes. Instead of panicking about the situation, it is advisable that we take this opportunity to build our inner and intellectual strength. Here are simple tips by Dr Himani Khanna of Continue Kids which will help you to keep negativity at bay during this critical period.

1) Get up Early: Because early to bed and early to rise stills stays the mantra for good health. Enjoy the sunrise, have a cup of coffee or tea and plan your day. For those who like to follow some exercise routine can start exercising early in the morning as it will charge you up for a good start.

2) Balanced Diet: Eat healthy and don’t indulge in junk food as you have ample time to cook for yourself. Treat yourself with freshly cooked and ‘satvik’ food for your meals. Along with a balanced diet, staying well hydrated is also important. Warm liquids are preferred.

3) Do What You Love: Besides physical fitness, it is the mental health which will help you wade through this critical period. During these 21 days, attempt or resume activities that you missed out doing due to busy schedule. Be it drawing, painting, handicraft, practising a hobby, playing board games with children or spending time with family- steal maximum happy hours in these days.