Conjunctivitis to Dry eye Syndrome: Common eye diseases you can get in summers. Know treatment

In summers, we see a rise in individuals walking to ophthalmologists with a red eye. The scorching sun brings a lot of discomfort to your body in many forms. Strong heat waves, and sun rays are causes for concern for your eyes in this season. However, eye problems can affect anyone at any time of the year, but in the summer season, a few types of issues may be more likely to develop. Here are some of the common problems that your eyes suffer from in the summers.

1. Dry eye Syndrome

Dry eye is a deficiency in any of the tear film components which may lead to loss of the tear film's stability. The dry eye will cause rapid break-up of tear film, and appearance of dry spots on the ocular surface. Due to the summer season, the tear film on the eye gets evaporated faster, causing a burning sensation and irritation in the eyes. Instillation of artificial lubricating eye drops, avoiding air conditioning, etc. may provide some relief.

2. Eye allergies

In summer there is more dust, pollen and several other substances in the air, which can elicit eye allergies. Small insects also thrive in numbers during the summer season, and their residue can spread in the air and elicit an allergic response in the eyes. Change in weather usually aggravates all forms of allergies in spring and summer.

3. Conjunctivitis

Conjunctivitis, also known as pink eye, is the inflammation of the white portion of the eye either due to a virus or bacteria. In summer season, there is a rise of pink eye cases in the hospitals. Conjunctivitis presents as redness of the eyes with a pricking sensation, sticky discharge and watering. It is a contagious disease, meaning it spreads by means of touch. It can be direct or indirect, i.e. the same objects being touched by a person with the infection and then by a normal person. Contrary to popular belief, conjunctivitis or pink eye does not spread by looking into the patient’s eyes.

4. Tired eyes

Summer may mean an increase in your social gatherings. Amid hot weather and climate, vacations, parties, and other summer activities can leave you short on sleep and cause tired, irritated eyes. For tired eyes, your best option is to give your eyes a break by getting enough sleep. Also, avoid using digital screens as those can make the situation worse.

5. Photokeratitis

Ultraviolet (UV) radiation can burn the surface of your eye and cause pain, redness, blurriness and temporary vision loss. The heavy dose of UV rays during summer can be harmful to the eyes in several ways. These can lead to the formation of a layer on the surface of the eye, cataracts, retina problems etc. You can prevent this from happening by wearing sunglasses with 100 per cent UV protection.

(The author is Dr. Sudheer Verma, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)