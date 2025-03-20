Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month: Check here the symptoms, risk factors, preventive measures of colon cancer According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. Check here the symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures of col

Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month is observed in March. Also known as colon cancer, this is a type of cancer that starts in your colon (large intestine). Colon cancer develops from certain polyps or growths in the inner lining of your colon. Screening tests can help detect precancerous polyps before they can become cancerous tumours.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 10% of all cancer cases and is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide. In 2020, more than 1.9 million new cases of colorectal cancer and more than 930,000 deaths due to colorectal cancer were estimated to have occurred worldwide. Colorectal cancer if detected early can be treated. Check here the symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures of colon cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Symptoms

Here are some of the common symptoms of colorectal cancer.

Blood on or in your stool (poop): Blood in the toilet after you poop or after wiping or if your poop looks dark or bright red can be a sign of colon cancer. It’s important to remember blood in poop doesn’t mean you have colon cancer.

Blood in the toilet after you poop or after wiping or if your poop looks dark or bright red can be a sign of colon cancer. It’s important to remember blood in poop doesn’t mean you have colon cancer. Persistent changes in your bowel habits (how you poop): Persistent constipation and/or diarrhoea or if you feel as if you still need to poop after going to the bathroom.

Persistent constipation and/or diarrhoea or if you feel as if you still need to poop after going to the bathroom. Abdominal (belly) pain: Belly pain with no known cause that doesn’t go away or hurts a lot. Many things may cause belly pain but it’s always best to check with a healthcare provider.

Belly pain with no known cause that doesn’t go away or hurts a lot. Many things may cause belly pain but it’s always best to check with a healthcare provider. Bloated stomach: Like belly pain, there are many things that may make you feel bloated. Bloated belly lasting for more than a week, getting worse or you have other symptoms like vomiting or blood in or on your poop.

Like belly pain, there are many things that may make you feel bloated. Bloated belly lasting for more than a week, getting worse or you have other symptoms like vomiting or blood in or on your poop. Unexplained weight loss: This is a noticeable drop in your body weight when you’re not trying to lose weight.

This is a noticeable drop in your body weight when you’re not trying to lose weight. Vomiting: Vomiting periodically for no known reason or if you vomit a lot in 24 hours.

Vomiting periodically for no known reason or if you vomit a lot in 24 hours. Fatigue and feeling short of breath: These are symptoms of anaemia. Anaemia may be a sign of colon cancer.

Colorectal Cancer Risk Factors

Here are some lifestyle choices and medical conditions that increase the risk of colon cancer.

Smoking

Excessive alcohol use

Having obesity

Having a diet that includes lots of red meat and processed meat

Not exercising

Inflammatory bowel disease

Inherited conditions like Lynch syndrome and familial adenomatous polyposis may increase your risk

Family history of colon and other kinds of cancer

Family history of polyps

Many polyps.

Colorectal Cancer Prevention

Here are some ways that can help reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Avoid tobacco: If you smoke and want help quitting, talk to a healthcare provider about smoking cessation programs.

Use moderation when you drink beverages containing alcohol.

Maintain a healthy weight.

Eat a healthy diet: Add fruit and vegetables to your diet and cut back on red meat processed foods, and high-fat and high-calorie foods. Drinking coffee may lower your risk of developing colon cancer.

Keep track of your family medical history: Colon cancer can run in families. Tell your healthcare provider if your biological parents, siblings or children have colon cancer or an advanced polyp or if any of your family has cancer before age 45.

Follow colon cancer screening guidelines: Ask your healthcare provider when you should have colon cancer screening. If you have chronic irritable bowel disease or a family history of colon cancer, your healthcare provider may recommend you start screening earlier than age 45.

