Struggling to breathe in toxic air? Nutritionist reveals the one spice that may support your lungs As pollution worsens, nutritionist Kavita Devgan suggests a simple clove remedy that may help soothe the lungs, reduce inflammation and support respiratory health during smog season.

New Delhi:

With each passing day, the air quality is dipping, and the struggle to cope with pollution is continuously growing. A lot of people seek simple methods to safeguard their lungs.

Wearing masks, avoiding peak hours of traffic, and being indoors on bad-air days do help. But what you eat is equally important to take care of your respiratory system. So, nutrition experts believe that adding certain foods or spices to your routine may make a noteworthy difference.

Pollution worries rise as air quality dips again

Kavita Devgan, a leading nutritionist and wellness consultant with 25 years of experience, recently shared in her December 1 Instagram post the “one thing” she believes can help strengthen your lungs and offer extra protection. Her advice is simple, inexpensive, and easy to follow and maybe that's why it has grabbed people's attention.

Devgan starts off by reminding us how dangerous the current levels of pollution are. “Your lungs are screaming out to you for help. Here’s how you can detox them. The pollution is bad. So bad that it's scary.” With this, she sets the tone for why the little, everyday steps matter.

The ‘one spice’ Devgan swears by for lung support

She then reveals her simple remedy: a spice that has been part of Indian kitchens for generations. “Here's how I save my lungs. With the help of a single spice which is there in almost all our kitchens. I'm talking about cloves. The humble laung.”

Why cloves may help your respiratory system

According to Devgan, this tiny spice is packed with powerful benefits. “This spice can help clear mucus from your respiratory tract, cut inflammation from your lungs, and is the best antidote for pollution that you can actually use today.”

Cloves are noted for their antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties and have been used for several centuries in traditional wellness practices to soothe the throat and facilitate breathing. A strong smell and natural oils may also provide a slight decongestant effect, which makes them very useful for homemade remedies on days when the quality of air is low.

Two easy ways to use cloves for lung support

Devgan shares two easy ways to include them in your routine.