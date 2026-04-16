When does everyday stress become a mental health concern

New Delhi:

Living under stress is a way of life for many people. There are deadlines to meet, bills to pay, personal conflicts to deal with. Most of the time, everything can be handled without too much problem. But sometimes, it doesn’t pass. It stays.

According to Dr Sreystha Beppari, Consultant Psychiatrist at Apollo Hospital, Pune, stress becomes a concern not because it exists, but because it doesn’t switch off.

What stress does to your body

In the moment, stress is the body’s natural response to pressure. Your heart rate increases, your mind races, and your body prepares to react. This “fight or flight” response is meant to help you deal with short-term challenges. In fact, short bursts of stress can even be useful.

But the body is not designed to stay in this state for long.

When stress stops being temporary

The real problem begins when stress becomes constant. Dr Beppari explains that when the body is exposed to stress repeatedly, its recovery system does not get a chance to reset. “The key issue is not the stress itself but the lack of recovery,” she notes.

Over time, this keeps the body in a state of continuous alertness, where it never fully relaxes. That is when stress begins to turn chronic.

Early signs you should not ignore

At first, the signs may seem small. You may feel constantly tired, irritable, or have trouble sleeping. Headaches, lack of focus, and changes in appetite can also show up. But as stress continues, it starts affecting the body more deeply.

Issues like high blood pressure, blood sugar imbalance, weakened immunity, and digestive problems may follow. Long-term, it can cause anxiety or even depression.

When stress becomes your “new norm”

One of the greatest red flags comes when stress becomes your new norm. When you’re always on edge, overburdened, or brain-drained, it becomes what you consider normal, and it’s no longer just stress. It is a mental health concern.

As Dr Beppari puts it, stress crosses the line when it becomes an everyday experience rather than a temporary phase.

Why rest alone is not enough

Taking a break helps, but it may not be enough once stress becomes chronic. A more structured strategy is needed for recovery. There must be a change from this state of permanent “survival mode.” Such actions as sleeping more, minimising the time spent on devices, lowering caffeine intake, and engaging in activities that promote relaxation in the body are included.

Breathing techniques, social interactions, and creating limits both professionally and personally may also prove effective.

The importance of getting help

In some cases, coping with stress on one’s own is insufficient. Consultation with a psychologist will enable an analysis of the underlying problems, particularly in situations where the source of tension has been around for a long time.

Stress is not the problem. Living in it constantly is. The difference lies in recovery. When the body and mind do not get a chance to reset, stress slowly turns into something more serious. Because feeling “on edge” all the time should never become normal.

Also read: Why talking about your feelings is essential for mental health

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.