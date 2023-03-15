Chronic Heart Diseases: Prevent heart problems with these essential cooking methods

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Heart Health: 4 Essential Cooking Methods To Prevent Chronic Heart Diseases

World Health Organization (WHO) in its reports has said that cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally. Chronic heart diseases are a major public health issue, and as per the American Heart Association, making small changes in daily routine can help prevent heart diseases.

One significant change people can make is in their cooking methods. Cooking is not just about preparing delicious meals, but also about maintaining the nutritional value of food. Here are four essential cooking methods that can help prevent chronic heart diseases:

Grilling

Grilling is one of the healthiest cooking methods. It is a low-fat method of cooking that helps to keep the nutrients in food intact. It is an excellent way of cooking vegetables and lean meat such as chicken or fish. Grilling at high temperatures can result in the formation of carcinogenic compounds, so it is important to marinate the meat before grilling and avoid overcooking.

Baking

Baking is another healthy cooking method. It is a dry-heat method that is suitable for vegetables and lean meat. It preserves the natural flavors and nutrients of food. It is important to use the right cooking oil, such as olive oil or canola oil, to maintain the health benefits of the food.

Steaming

Steaming is a healthy and easy cooking method. It is an excellent way of cooking vegetables, fish, and poultry. Steaming helps to preserve the nutrients in food and retains its natural flavors. It is important to avoid overcooking to prevent the loss of nutrients.

Stir-frying

Stir-frying is a quick and healthy cooking method that involves cooking food in a small amount of oil over high heat. It is a great way of cooking vegetables and lean meat. It helps to retain the natural flavors and nutrients of food. It is important to use healthy oils such as canola or olive oil to maintain the nutritional value of food.

