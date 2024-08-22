Childhood obesity can contribute to development of immune-related diseases: Study

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Childhood obesity can cause IMSDs.

Childhood obesity may have an impact on immune-mediated skin disorders (IMSDs), such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata, according to a study published on Wednesday. According to a study that examined 2,161,900 Korean youngsters from 2009 to 2020, maintaining a healthy weight may help lower the risk of developing specific skin conditions. The quality of life of children with IMSDs and their families is negatively impacted, with negative effects on emotional, physical, social, and functional well-being.

Know about the study

The research, which was published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, highlights how crucial it is to maintain a healthy weight and encourage good eating habits to prevent atopic dermatitis in obese children, especially those who are not yet school-age.

While several biologics have shown promise in the treatment of paediatric psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, there are still significant obstacles in the management of children with IMSDs due to a paucity of clinical trials and a shortage of treatment choices.

The prevalence of childhood obesity has increased significantly in recent years, making it an unquestionable public health emergency that has been made worse by the pandemic’s effects and countrywide lockdowns.

Uncertainty surrounds the exact mechanisms by which obesity contributes to the development of chronic inflammatory skin illnesses, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and skin cancers.

“Previously, many studies have looked at the link between childhood obesity and IMSDs. However, most of these studies only looked at data from one point in time or compared groups with and without the condition (i.e., obesity or overweight), and they had small sample sizes. Very few studies have followed children over a long period to see how their body weight affects the development of these skin conditions,” said Seong Rae Kim, Department of Dermatology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, in Korea.

“This means we still don’t know for sure whether being obese or overweight causes atopic dermatitis and psoriasis or if the opposite is true. Also, no studies have yet looked at the effect of body weight on alopecia areata or how dynamic changes in a child’s weight affect the development of common IMSDs,” Kim added.

(With IANS Inputs)

