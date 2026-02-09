A Chennai based-bariatric surgeon shares 5 things she would never keep at home A laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon explains five common kitchen items she personally avoids, citing their impact on gut health, inflammation and hormones. The article breaks down the science behind each choice and suggests safer, everyday alternatives.

New Delhi:

What we keep in our kitchens quietly shapes our long-term health. From gut inflammation to hormonal imbalance, the effects often show up slowly, which is why they’re easy to ignore.

In a recent Instagram video, Dr Preethi Mrinalini, Laparoscopic and Bariatric Surgeon, shared five things she would personally avoid at home. Not out of fear, she clarified, but based on science, clinical experience, and patterns she repeatedly sees in her patients. Here’s what made her list, and why.

1. Packaged and ready-to-eat foods

Ultra-processed convenience foods may save time, but they come at a cost. Most packaged and ready-to-eat items are loaded with excess sodium, preservatives, artificial flavours and stabilisers. “These ingredients overload the gut and interfere with natural hunger and satiety signals,” Dr Mrinalini explains. When eaten regularly, they can promote chronic inflammation, digestive discomfort and metabolic imbalance, even in people who otherwise eat “reasonably well”.

2. Excess sugar

Sugar remains one of the most underestimated disruptors of health. Beyond weight gain, frequent sugar intake causes insulin spikes, energy crashes and gradual damage to gut health. Clinically, Dr Mrinalini sees strong links between high sugar consumption and fatty liver, hormonal imbalance and worsening inflammation. Cutting down added sugar, she notes, is often one of the fastest ways patients see improvements in energy, digestion and overall well-being.

3. Low-quality or cheap chocolates

Not all chocolate is created equal. Many inexpensive chocolates are less about cocoa and more about sugar, vegetable fats, emulsifiers and artificial additives. “These are essentially cocoa-flavoured sugar blocks,” she says. Such products can irritate digestion, increase inflammatory responses, and, in acne-prone individuals, worsen skin issues. Choosing better-quality dark chocolate in moderation makes a noticeable difference.

4. Plastic chopping boards

This one often surprises people. Every time a knife hits a plastic chopping board, tiny fragments of microplastics are released into food. Emerging studies indicate that these particles have the potential to impact gut bacteria, hormonal balance, and inflammation over time. While the long-term effects are yet to be determined, the risk is preventable. Dr Mrinalini says it is a safer everyday option to switch over to wooden or bamboo boards.

5. Refined vegetable oils

Highly refined vegetable oils are chemically extracted and processed at high temperatures. In the body, they provide excessive omega-6 fatty acids, which, when regularly consumed, can elicit inflammation. Patients often report bloating, digestive discomfort and worsening metabolic markers with frequent use. Cold-pressed oils, she advises, are a far safer option for daily cooking and better aligned with long-term gut and metabolic health.

None of these changes requires extreme restriction or perfection. What Dr Mrinalini emphasises is awareness. Health is rarely derailed by one bad meal. It’s shaped by what we consume repeatedly, quietly and without thinking. Making small, informed swaps at home can reduce inflammation, support gut health and prevent chronic issues before they begin.

Sometimes, prevention really does start in the kitchen.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.