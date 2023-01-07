Cases of cold diarrhea increased by 40% after a dip in temperature: Treatment & tips by Swami Ramdev

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Cold diarrhea

The cases of diarrhea have increased rapidly due to a dip in temperature. Due to the prevailing cold weather conditions, dense fog and bone-chilling wind, it has caused more trouble. Following this, health expert and the government is advising not to go out in cold waves. If you are moving out of the house, cover your ears, nose and head with warm clothes, especially those who are above 60 years of age, because due to excessive cold, BP suddenly shoots up, which causes blood in the veins.

Not just high BP, heart attack and stroke are what is making people sick in winter but cold diarrhea too. A spike of 40 percent in cases of cold diarrhea in North India has been registered.

To Note: Cold diarrhea is dangerous because sometimes one may not be able to detect its symptoms which are high fever and body. Many confuse cold diarrhea with common viral and take the wrong treatment, which leads to the worsening of the situation. Again, it is not right to drink too much of hot water, green tea, ginger tea or coffee all the time to feel warm in winter.

Thus, to protect yourself from winter problems, indigestion and cold diarrhea, Swami Ramdev is here with a few tips and treatments:

1- Eat high-calorie food and try to workout daily

2- Wake up in the morning and drink lukewarm water. Try to drink at least 1-2 liters of water at a time. You can also add rock salt and lemon to the water

To get rid of constipation:

3- Chew fennel and mishrii (sugar candy)

4-Take cumin, coriander, fennel water

5-Try to eat ginger after meals.

6- For a strong intestine, Gulkand is beneficial: Make a paste by mixing rose leaves, fennel, cardamom and honey and eat 1 teaspoon daily.

7- For stomach problems, drink Panchamrit daily: Drink carrot, beetroot, gourd, pomegranate, apple juice

8- By consuming fruits like papaya, bael, apple, pomegranate, pear and grapes, constipation will be at bay.

9- Eat spinach, amla, carrot and cucumber for a healthy stomach

10- Dry fruits are effective in during constipation problems

11- If you have gastric issues, eat sprouted fenugreek, drink fenugreek water, eat pomegranate and take triphala powder.

12- For acidity, drink gourd-basil juice, bael juice.

(This article is for general information, before adopting any remedy must consult a doctor)

