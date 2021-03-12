Cancer is immensely curable if detected early, here's what doctor has to say

Image Source : INDIA TV Representative image

Lately, cancer has become one of the leading cause of morbidity and mortality in the world. With so many myths and misinformation prevalent about the disease, its diagnosis causes a lot of fear, anxiety, and psychological stress for patients and their families. For the unversed, cancer is an unnatural growth of cells that wrecks the immunity of the body. The complications that arise with it are primarily not because of the disease itself, but due to the delayed diagnosis owing to the unclear symptoms.

The importance of early health screening in cancer is twofold, as detecting cancer in the initial stages for better treatment outcomes, and screening is also helpful in risk assessment and risk reduction through counselling, says Dr Indu Aggarwal, Head of Department, Preventive Oncology at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre (RGCIRC).

"Some cancers including Oral cancer and Cervical cancer are preventable since these can be detected at a pre-cancerous stage through screening. Other cancers like Breast cancer are easily detectable at an early stage through screening so treatment is far more successful. Tobacco usage and obesity are two risk factors for cancer which can be assessed during screening and healthy lifestyle choices can be made," Dr Aggarwal told IANSlife on the sidelines of a free health camp on cancer awareness at the campus of Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in New Delhi.

With emphasis on the message that prevention and regular screening for early detection as most of the cancers can be cured, if detected early, the recently-concluded camp had services like cancer awareness lectures, pap smear tests, clinical breast examination, clinical oral examination, among other regular health tests.

"Through these camps, our goal is to make more women aware so that they can come forward for screening and be advised for adequate treatment if they are found positive for any symptoms. Screening is one of the most effective ways to detect the disease at an early stage and it helps in the cure of cancer with minimal treatment," said Dr Seema Singh, Consultant, Surgical Oncology at RGCIRC.

Cancer is immensely curable if detected early and one can lead a good healthy life post cancer, concludes Dr Aggarwal.

--with inputs from IANS