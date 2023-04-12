Can earbuds cause ear infections? Know warning signs, treatment and precautions

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can earbuds cause ear infections?

Earbuds have become an essential accessory that keeps us plugged into our digital realm. Whether we're jamming to tunes during a workout, catching up on our favorite podcasts, indulging in late-night movie binges, or taking work calls on the go, these tiny audio devices have become a constant companion. However, with their ever-increasing usage, it's important to ponder: "Could these little gadgets be causing any adverse effects on our health?"

How can earbuds cause an ear infection?

Our ears are full with germs, moisture, and earwax, all of which contribute to our ear health. Normally, bacteria and moisture have a chance to clear out on their own, but earphones can obstruct this process.

According to experts, bacteria and fungus thrive in damp, warm environments, such as the ear canal, and that’s where earbuds sometimes retain moisture and fluid. When that happens, you run the risk of getting an ear infection.

Moreover, earbuds might push earwax further into our ear canal, resulting in a buildup and possibly even an infection.

When using earphones in a busy environment, such as on an airplane, you may find yourself turning up the volume to hear over the background noise. Even if you can hardly hear the music, that extreme volume can permanently damage your hearing.

Even clean earbuds might induce earwax buildup. Earwax cleans your ear naturally as it flows from the inside out. But, if you wear earbuds frequently, the wax cannot naturally exit your ear and becomes trapped inside. It has the potential to cause temporary hearing loss, ear pain, and infection.

Symptoms of an ear infection:

You will know you have an ear infection if you have ear pain, itching, drainage or discharge from the affected ear, or hearing loss.

Additional ear infection symptoms include a congested feeling in the ear, sharp pain from the inside of the ear, and, in some circumstances, nausea.

Treatment:

Depending on the presumed underlying cause of the disease, external ear infections are treated with either topical antibiotic drops, antifungal drops, or a topical steroid drop as per suggested by the doctors.

How to avoid an ear infection:

You can still use your earphones to listen to your favourite music, but here are some precautions to take to reduce your chances of having an ear infection.

No earphones if you have an ear infection

Clean your earphones on a regular basis

Choose external headphones

Proper ear care: Specifically recommended by doctors, use of cotton swab is not preferred by the experts.

Keep an eye on your phone's volume indicator.

